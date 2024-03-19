Celebrity Big Brother: Tensions rise as Fern Britton ‘cracks’ during ‘uncomfortable’ confrontation with Nikita Kuzmin

During tonight’s (March 19) episode of Celebrity Big Brother, tension rises as Fern Britton has words for Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin.

Fern confronted Nikita during an ‘uncomfortable’ conversation (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: ‘Are we having a beef?’

During a fun game between the housemates, Fern went up to Nikita and poured him a drink. She said: “You see, you and I get along when we’re playing games.”

While smiling, Fern asked Nikita how old he was, to which he replied, “26.”

“When you’re 66, you’ll have exactly the same brain,” Fern said. Confused about her confrontation, Nikita replied, “Are we having a beef? What’s happening?”

Fern continued: “No, I’m just saying, never look at an old person and think they’re just old. We’re still in our heads 26.”

Still confused, Nikita replied, “Referring to?”

Fern explained: “When you said to me the other day, and you were very sweet, ‘I like your stripey top, stripes are in fashion Fern!'”

Reassuring the former This Morning host that he meant no harm, Nikita said, “There is nothing personal, I was just paying you a compliment and being nice to you and you’re trying to make the situation a little uncomfortable, I’m not sure why.”

“No, I’m not trying to do that,” Fern insisted.

“Whatever problem you have with me, you should come and talk to me,” Nikita stated.

Fern said she didn’t “have a problem” with Nikita, who said her confrontation was “unnecessary.”

Following the awkward situation, Nikita got up and left.

The awkward confrontation left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Following the awkward confrontation, viewers immediately reacted.

“Not fern cracking,” one user wrote.

“The reason for her passive aggression is because she learned he nominated her 3 times. So when he gave her that compliment, she took it the wrong way, because she now believes he has an issue with her due to the nominations,” another person shared.

“Fern has such a chip on her shoulder about her age.. imagine getting offended over that comment,” a third remarked.

“Good for him standing up to ferns passive aggressions. She’s got an issue with her age clearly, which is a shame,” a fourth said.

However, some people are on Fern’s side.

“I’m with team Fern, I think Nikita is a bit of a prat,” one user wrote.

“I can see her point,” another said.

