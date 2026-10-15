Trinny Woodall, 62, defies age as she shows off rock-hard abs in nude underwear

Trinny Woodall, 62, has shared a playful underwear video during a promotional visit to Melbourne.

The clip on her Instagram Story shows her getting ready for a shopping centre appearance with her glam team.

Trinny appeared in her underwear on her Story (Credit: Instagram Story)

Trinny Woodall gets ready for her Melbourne appearance in her underwear

Trinny’s Australian schedule is focused on the beauty brand she launched in 2017. Her latest video offered a less formal glimpse of preparations for an event.

Wearing nude underwear, she used a Theragun massage device on her makeup artist’s back. The pair joked around as she returned the favour for his makeup work.

She later changed into a bright yellow dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves for the shopping centre appearance.

MailOnline reports that Trinny London is now valued at £180million, having started as a kitchen-table business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)

Trinny Woodall weighs up a What Not To Wear return

But alongside promoting her beauty business, Trinny has revealed that a return to her best-known television partnership remains possible.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Saga’s Experience is Everything podcast, she discussed reviving What Not To Wear with Susannah Constantine.

Trinny said: “We were, interestingly, recently asked to do it again… and it’s a conversation that’s sort of slightly still happening.”

Both women already have substantial commitments away from television.

Trinny told Lorraine that she runs Trinny London as CEO, employing 300 people. Susannah, meanwhile, was working on her third book.

Trinny’s first instinct had been to turn down the approach. However, she and Susannah went on to meet the producers.

Their younger team had watched the original What Not To Wear episodes and enjoyed them, Trinny explained. That enthusiasm had surprised her.

She also described a conscious effort to give new opportunities a chance.

“I made a decision last year to not say no so much,” she said.

The potential project would reunite a pairing known for delivering particularly blunt fashion advice.

What Not To Wear’s original makeover format

The BBC programme launched in 2001, with Trinny and Susannah presenting five series through to 2005.

Contestants received a £2,000 budget to rebuild their wardrobes with the duo’s help.

They also faced a 360-degree mirror in their underwear while the hosts delivered frank assessments of their appearance.

Looking back during the podcast interview, Trinny acknowledged how extreme parts of the original format had been.

At its peak, What Not To Wear attracted seven million viewers. The pair later moved to ITV for Trinny & Susannah… Undress.

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