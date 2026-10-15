Strictly star Chris Appleton reveals incredible body transformation after losing ’30 pounds’

Chris Appleton has unveiled a dramatic 30lb weight loss following his short-lived stint on Strictly Come Dancing, with the celebrity hairstylist revealing just how much the gruelling dance training took out of him.

Sharing before-and-after pictures on Instagram, Chris credited the physical demands of dancing for the transformation, giving fans a glimpse at the impact his time in the ballroom had on him.

The 43-year-old recently became emotional while looking back on his Strictly experience during an It Takes Two appearance alongside dance partner Amy Dowden.

Chris became tearful as highlights from his time on the show were played during their interview with Ellie Taylor. He admitted he had been nervous before taking to the dancefloor, but said seeing Amy smile helped him push through those moments of doubt.

Amy was quick to show her support for Chris’s Instagram transformation, replying with a flame emoji. Meanwhile, Loose Women star Denise Welch couldn’t resist adding a cheeky joke in the comments.

She said: “Is that like one of those strap on chests???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Chris Appleton shares his Strictly Come Dancing body transformation

Chris shared side-by-side images showing his physical transformation after weeks of intense dance training.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote: “30 pounds down, before and after. I saw dancing as entertainment, but the physical side is something else.”

His Strictly journey came to an early end when he and Amy became the first couple voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair’s final routine was a Baywatch-themed cha cha performed during Movie Week.

Away from the ballroom, Chris is already a familiar face among celebrity fans, having worked as a hairstylist for stars including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden were the first Strictly Come Dancing couple to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden reflects on Chris Appleton’s progress

The Strictly experience clearly left its mark on Chris beyond the physical transformation. He praised his fellow contestants and the team working behind the scenes for their support throughout his time on the show.

He also urged anyone offered the chance to take part in Strictly to embrace it, even if nerves start to creep in.

Amy, meanwhile, praised Chris for his bravery and willingness to learn during their It Takes Two appearance. She said his confidence had grown considerably from their first day together to his final Saturday night performance.

Read more: Strictly star Chris Appleton’s heartbreaking admission about coming out to his kids

Looking back on their early exit, Amy said: “I honestly think there was so much more to come.”

But their Strictly story wasn’t quite over when they left the competition.

The pair reunited for another dance challenge, with Chris sharing footage of the two of them attempting the famous Dirty Dancing lift on social media!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 17, 2026.

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