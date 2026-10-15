Pregnant Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses naked in bathtub as she hits back at trolls

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced new music in a defiant Instagram video, appearing naked in the bath.

The singer used the clip to challenge online criticism. Her message for followers? A new song arrives on Friday.

Alongside the footage, Leigh-Anne shared a caption teasing her next release: “I’ll give you something to talk about… new song out Friday.”

Fans quickly shared their excitement about the forthcoming release. One wrote: “I AM SO READY OMGGGGGG.”

Another follower said they could barely wait until Friday and were excited for her next musical chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock answers trolls in Instagram video

The clip initially shows Leigh-Anne in bed, wearing pyjamas and a silk bonnet while scrolling through her phone.

Messages appear questioning her behaviour and suggesting she must have an unhappy life.

Those opening scenes set up a contrast between the trolls’ assumptions and the relaxed images that follow.

Leigh-Anne then appears alongside her wardrobe, flowers and a lavish bubble bath, where she is seen relaxing.

On-screen captions distinguish how critics imagine their comments affect her from what she is actually doing.

The singer launched her solo career after Little Mix went on hiatus. This latest announcement puts her music alongside the attention surrounding her Celebrity Traitors appearance.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has hit back at trolls (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Celebrity Traitors pregnancy secret

Leigh-Anne is playing as a Faithful in the BBC series hosted by Claudia Winkleman. However, some fellow contestants have wrongly suspected her of being a Traitor after watching her reapply her makeup.

Broadcaster Nat O’Leary referenced that moment in a playful comment encouraging Leigh-Anne to top up her lipgloss.

Away from the suspicions, the singer was also keeping a significant personal development private during filming.

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her third child. According to The Sun, neither her co-stars nor programme bosses knew about the pregnancy at the time.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s body becomes a fountain as she squirts water during London Fashion Week show

The report says jumpers and jackets worn during filming in the cooler Scottish Highlands helped conceal her bump.

Julie Hesmondhalgh, who was banished in the latest episode, has since expressed admiration for her fellow contestant.

She said she only learnt about the pregnancy afterwards and wondered how Leigh-Anne managed filming while expecting.

Julie also offered an optimistic prediction: “I think Leigh-Anne might go quite a long way actually.”

However, she quickly clarified that this was her impression as a viewer, rather than a hint based on inside information.

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