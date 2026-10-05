Heavily pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off bump in string bikini after ‘hiding pregnancy’ while filming Celebrity Traitors

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock has celebrated her 35th birthday with a seaside family break as she nears her third child’s arrival.

She is expecting her third child with husband Andre Gray, and they already share twin daughters.

The cheerful post also showed how openly Leigh-Anne now embraces her pregnancy.

That public update contrasts sharply with her approach during Celebrity Traitors filming earlier this year.

Leigh-Anne is currently starring on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock kept pregnancy quiet on Celebrity Traitors

It has been claimed that Leigh-Anne kept her pregnancy quiet during the Scottish Highlands shoot.

Production reportedly remained unaware while the programme was being made.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Production didn’t know, and she didn’t announce the news while in Scotland.”

The location’s cold weather gave Leigh-Anne a practical reason to dress in several layers.

Those outfits kept her changing figure away from attention as cameras followed the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Pregnant Leigh-Anne celebrates her 35th birthday

Leigh-Anne’s coastal celebration brought together family moments and relaxed photographs.

The birthday spread included a cake inside a historic hotel. One of her daughters stood beside it for a family photograph.

Elsewhere, Leigh-Anne wore a neutral-toned string bikini and held an apple. A second seaside image showed her in a fitted white top.

She captioned the post: “LIBRA SEASON birthday weekend was beautiful so so blessed to see another year.”

The words kept the emphasis on gratitude after a weekend spent with her family.

For Leigh-Anne, the occasion mixed a personal milestone with anticipation before the baby arrives.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock explores her family history

Leigh-Anne has also filmed an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? this year.

The programme will explore her family history in both the UK and Jamaica. An insider told The Sun that Leigh-Anne had completed most of her episode.

The source described filming as an emotional experience for the singer.

They added: “She has learned so much about her heritage and the hard lives her ancestors had.”

The source said motherhood gave the discoveries extra weight for Leigh-Anne.

It also made the differences between her life and her ancestors’ experiences feel more immediate, the insider claimed.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s body becomes a fountain as she squirts water during London Fashion Week show

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.