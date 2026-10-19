‘Inspirational’ Danniella Westbrook undergoes incredible transformation after ‘making a change’: ‘The glow up is real’

Former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook has revealed how she has undergone an impressive transformation over the past year.

The soap star, who used to play Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap opera, took to Instagram to share a before-and-after photo that documented her progress.

Recently, the 52-year-old has remained in the headlines due to her facial reconstruction updates. In August, she revealed that doctors planned to use parts of her ribs to support her nose for her next surgery.

Pictured: Danniella a year ago (Credit: Shutterstock)

Danniella Westbrook shows off impressive transformation

In an Instagram upload, Danniella shared photos of herself one year apart, looking good in herself.

“What a difference a year makes,” she wrote in her caption.

Explaining how she made the transformation, she added: “Living my life differently, staying well, investing in myself and my well-being. Surrounding myself with good, hard-working, positive people. And dumping freeloaders, clout chasers, and wannabes. Hard work and many sacrifices, it’s been made to get to this point and I feel like my journey is just beginning. ”

Danniella continued: “Things are changing, I have changed and every day I’m growing older and more grateful. I’m glad I finally saw what I was doing to myself and made a change. Anything is possible if you want it enough.”

Pictured, Danniella a year later (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘You empower and inspire’

Danniella’s followers rushed to offer their support, letting them know how amazing she’s doing.

“The glow up is real, you’re not even in your prime girl,” one user wrote.

“No one can ever argue with these words I’m about to say. One of the most wonderful people I have ever met.. You are never afraid. I love you and I am so proud of you,” celebrity friend Wayne Lineker added.

“Well done and well deserved Danniella. You’re an inspiration, keep shining. Onwards and upwards. Looking fabulous. Lots of love,” a third remarked.

“You look amazing,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Fabulous as always, you empower and inspire.”

Read more: Danniella Westbrook looks stylish as she shows off new reconstruction surgery results

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