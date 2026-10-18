Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw announces her tumours have been removed as she shares joyful cancer update

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw has shared a positive update after her latest cancer operation, saying her tumours have been removed.

In an Instagram video, soap actress thanked those who had sent support during her health battle.

The update had a light-hearted touch, with Tracy speaking to the camera while dressed in a funny dinosaur costume.

But her message centred on gratitude, both for her followers and the hospital team who carried out the procedure.

She told fans: “I’m feeling great, it all went well. I’m just popping on to say thank you. Thank you so much for all your messages and all your love.”

The actress said those messages had made a difference, helping her through the experience.

The caption accompanying her video reflected that same mood, with Tracy expressing gratitude and joy alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Shaw (@tracy.k.shaw)

Tracy Shaw issues breast cancer updates

Tracy announced her breast cancer diagnosis in April, and has continued to document her experiences online since then.

Those updates have covered difficult moments as well as more positive ones, including tearful posts about struggling to cope.

This time, the focus was on news from her latest operation, rather than the challenges she had previously described.

Soap viewers will remember Tracy as Maxine Peacock, her Coronation Street character from 1995 until 2003.

Tracy Shaw shared the cancer update on Instagram (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Tracy Shaw thanks hospital team after surgery

In the new video, Tracy repeated her relief as she announced that the tumours had been taken out.

“The tumours are out, they’re gone! They’re gone! They’re gone, they’re gone, they’re gone!”

Tracy acknowledged that the operated area looked gory following surgery. She said she was looking forward to explaining what doctors had done in a further update.

Tracy also made a point of thanking everyone who had worked at the hospital, not only her surgical team.

“The surgeons were amazing, I ended up having three surgeons and all the nurses, all the staff, everybody.”

There was a small post-operative pleasure to celebrate: the tea and toast she enjoyed after coming round from theatre.

She signed off by wishing everyone a wonderful Saturday.

Read more: Tracy Shaw debuts pixie cut before undergoing cancer treatment: ‘Brave and beautiful’

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