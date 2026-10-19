Gypsy Rose Blanchard involved in car crash weeks after death of ex Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been involved in a minor car crash in Louisiana, with no injuries reported.

Louisiana State Police confirmed the Saturday collision in Terrebonne Parish to People. The incident caused minor property damage, and no arrests were made.

The crash comes weeks after her former fiancé Ken Urker died on October 1, his 34th birthday.

Gypsy, 35, and Ken shared a one-year-old daughter. Earlier this month, she spoke to Page Six about their co-parenting arrangements and final meeting.

Gypsy Rose was involved in a crash (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard crash happened at an intersection

The collision also involved an unidentified man, according to the details police gave People.

TMZ reported that it happened at an intersection and that sunlight in Gypsy’s eyes was a factor.

The outlet also highlighted a social media post from someone in Houma, Louisiana. Its author claimed Gypsy had sideswiped them.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s recent comments about Ken Urker

Gypsy shared private messages with Page Six as she challenged rumours that she and Ken had faced a custody battle.

The texts showed the pair discussing arrangements for their daughter without involving lawyers.

“There’s no need to involve lawyers unless you’re contesting the agreement,” Ken wrote.

She also recalled a September visit which became the last time she saw her former fiancé.

“During one of our exchanges, I decided to surprise him with Burger King,” she told Page Six.

“I pretended to be a DoorDash driver and left his food outside his door.”

Ken died recently (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Gypsy said she felt grateful that one of her final memories of Ken involved kindness and a light-hearted moment.

Ken was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana. A relative had requested a welfare check after he failed to arrive at work.

Gypsy said he had died from an overdose.

Separately, the Daily Mail obtained recordings of two prison calls between Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Ryan Anderson.

During those calls, made nearly six years before Ken’s death, Gypsy said she hoped he would overdose.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she ‘hoped’ late ex Ken Urker would overdose in leaked prison call

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