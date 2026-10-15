Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she ‘hoped’ late ex Ken Urker would overdose in leaked prison call

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly discussed telling Ken Urker she hoped he would overdose during two prison calls.

The Daily Mail obtained recordings dated December 2020 and March 2021, involving her then-boyfriend, Ryan Anderson.

The conversations have emerged following Ken Urker’s death on October 1, his 34th birthday, Page Six reports.

Gypsy’s phone calls have been leaked (Credit: YouTube)

Ken Urker’s cause of death remains undetermined

Ken’s cause of death has not been established. Page Six reports that an autopsy is complete, with toxicology results still pending.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigation remains ongoing, according to the publication.

An incident report obtained by Page Six recorded drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun at the scene. Those findings do not, on their own, establish how Ken died.

Page Six said authorities had found no evidence of foul play, but had not ruled it out.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker’s relationship

Gypsy and Ken first connected as prison pen pals in 2017. They subsequently became romantically involved and got engaged before their relationship ended.

She was serving a sentence for her role in her mother’s 2015 murder. Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016.

She later married Ryan in a prison ceremony in July 2022. Her release on parole followed in December 2023.

Gypsy and Ryan separated in 2024, and she subsequently reunited with Ken. They welcomed a daughter that December.

According to Page Six, Gypsy and Ken split again shortly before his death.

Ken’s cause of death hasn’t been identified yet (Credit: YouTube)

What Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly said in the calls

In the December conversation, Gypsy reportedly described contacting Ken after they had been separated for several months.

She said she had sent him Tate McRae’s song You Broke Me First.

According to the Daily Mail, she also recalled telling Ken he could overdose during their disagreements. She described their continuing email connection, saying he had not removed himself even when they were at odds.

Ryan reportedly interrupted the conversation because he did not want to discuss Ken.

The March recording contained another account of an overdose remark.

“I hope he overdose[s],” Gypsy said, according to the Daily Mail.

During that call, she also described how she would react if another romantic interest ignored her. She said she would turn up at his home and throw cans at his car.

Ryan then expressed discomfort and said he had to go, according to the reported recording.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard hits out at ‘targeted harassment’ following death of ex-fiancé Ken Urker

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.