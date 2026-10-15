Celebrity Traitors star ‘lashed out at bosses’ in furious rant after being ‘denied phone call home’

A Celebrity Traitors contestant reportedly confronted producers after being refused a casual phone call home.

The Sun reports the dispute centred on restrictions on speaking to friends and family between scenes.

The Celebrity Traitors phone rules allow calls home, but producers decide when contestants can make them.

The report also details welfare support available during the three-week filming period, including help with the game’s psychological pressures.

A dedicated team offers round-the-clock assistance to participating celebrities.

Last year, the BBC was reported to have hired psychologist Victoria Plant and psychotherapist and counsellor Tanya Taylor-Wright. They were brought in to help celebrities during their time in the Scottish castle.

The cast have limited connection to the outside world (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors calls must be supervised

The phone arrangements described by The Sun require contestants to use a producer’s handset rather than make private calls. A producer must be present, and calls take place only at selected times.

According to the report, the restrictions were explained before contestants agreed to join the programme.

The paper claims producers and fellow celebrities were baffled by the contestant’s reaction because those conditions had already been outlined.

A source told The Sun: “They kicked off and, in a rant, compared the team on the show to being like human traffickers.”

An insider said the purpose of the restrictions was to protect the integrity of the game.

The contestant at the centre of the reported dispute has not been named.

The celebs can phone home with producer supervision (Credit: BBC)

Maura Higgins described using a phone-call code

The report comes a week after Maura Higgins discussed finding a way around supervised calls on The Traitors US.

Her account concerned the American programme, rather than the Celebrity Traitors incident reported by The Sun.

Describing contact with her manager, Maura said: “You get one call a week – I called my manager.”

Maura explained that her manager wanted to know whether she was a Traitor or a Faithful. With producers listening in, she said she knew she could not simply reveal her role.

Instead, she described a prearranged signal involving Netflix.

Mentioning a Netflix series would tell her manager she was a Traitor, she explained. If she did not mention one, the message would be that she was a Faithful.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: ‘It could work!’: Celebrity Traitors fans demand BBC make change to show to help improve lives

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