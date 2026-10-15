Prince Harry reveals 7-year-old son Archie’s ‘hilarious’ request about new UK school

Prince Harry has revealed that Prince Archie would happily swap maths lessons for a school without the subject. According to HELLO!, he shared the seven-year-old’s cheeky request while meeting students in Nottingham on Thursday, October 15.

The update follows Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the UK with Archie and Princess Lilibet. Despite the maths objection, a source has offered a reassuring picture of the children’s school experience.

They told HELLO!: “They’ve got the kids settled. Archie and Lili are really enjoying school.”

Harry and Meghan made their first joint appearance (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s early school switch

Archie began Year 3 last month, while his younger sister entered Year 1 at a British school. However, their first term brought an early change.

HELLO! reported that the children changed schools just two days after starting, following concerns about security and travel arrangements.

Sources close to the couple stressed that the decision did not reflect any problem with the school itself. Instead, the difficulties centred on getting the children there and back.

Heavy traffic and the journey’s distance were thought to have put pressure on the family’s private security team. One incident reportedly left their vehicles struggling to remain in convoy, adding to concerns about the school run.

A friend told HELLO! the couple had liked the school, its pupils and their parents. They had wanted to keep the children there, but could not make the daily journey secure, the friend said.

Harry has shared an update on Archie’s school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s school chat during Nottingham visit

Harry’s latest family anecdote came as he and Meghan arrived at the Community Recording Studio. The youth and community charity was their first stop during a day of events in Nottingham.

The couple chatted with well-wishers outside, where Harry told fans that Archie personally didn’t want maths to be at his school.

He said: “My son turned around to me and said, ‘Can I go to a school that doesn’t do maths.”

The Duke has previously spoken warmly about British schooling, too. At the 2025 WellChild Awards, singer Joss Stone recalled their conversation to HELLO!.

She said: “He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.”

More recently, Harry discussed the children’s progress with Canadian broadcaster CTV last month.

He said: “The kids are happy in school”. He added that this gave him the chance to focus on Invictus in Birmingham.

Read more: Meghan Markle stuns fans with ‘glowing’ appearance as she and Prince Harry visit Nottingham

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