Traitors winner Rachel Duffy undergoes ‘absolutely stunning’ transformation: ‘Unreal’

Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has wowed fans with a glamorous makeover, while revealing the self-doubt behind her photoshoot.

Writing on Instagram, Rachel revealed she had struggled to sleep properly the night before the shoot. She even turned to Google for advice on posing for a magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Duffy (@rachel.dufffy)

Rachel Duffy models glamorous looks after The Traitors

Rachel jointly won series four of The Traitors UK in January 2026. She now has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

For the photoshoot, she wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder black dress and also modelled a black jumpsuit.

Her hair was styled half-up and half-down, with smoky eye make-up and lipstick completing the look. Diamonds from Jack Murphy Jewellers added to the styling.

The invitation to become Jack Murphy Jewellers’ cover girl for Ulster Tatler had initially delighted Rachel. However, she admitted the opportunity also brought insecurities to the surface.

Rachel won Traitors earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Rachel Duffy reveals why she doubted herself

She questioned whether someone younger, slimmer or prettier should have been chosen instead. Those thoughts left her feeling she did not belong.

Rachel explained that her confidence can vary considerably, despite feeling sure of herself and her abilities on other days.

She thanked the team at Jack Murphy’s for helping her feel comfortable. Gemma received a particular mention for boosting her confidence and helping with zips because she was having hand difficulties.

She said the difference between the earliest photographs and the final video showed how much more comfortable she became.

By the end, she felt ready to do the whole shoot again. In fact, Rachel was so pleased with the results that she wanted the cover image printed on her duvet.

She said she felt proud of pushing past her doubts, and encouraged followers to give themselves the same chance.

She added: “Here’s to backing ourselves more!”

‘Love how real the caption is’

The pictures drew more than 8,000 likes, alongside messages praising her appearance and offering reassurance.

One follower wrote: “I hope you feel as just as incredible as you look in these photos.”

Another kept their verdict short: “Damn. Hot.”

“You look absolutely stunning x x,” a third remarked.

“Love how real the caption is,” a fourth said.

“Unreal love,” a fifth echoed.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name as he admits ‘people teased me’

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