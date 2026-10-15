Travis Barker’s 20-year-old daughter Alabama poses in ‘micro-bikini’ showing off new lower back tattoo

Alabama Barker has shown off an angel-wing tattoo across her lower back while posing in a blue micro bikini.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of musician Travis Barker, and step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian. Over the last few years, Alabama has featured more and more on the family’s hit show The Kardashians. And because of that, her own appearance has been subject of more conversations.

The post follows Alabama’s previous public comments about the impact of online criticism of her body. She has discussed weight-loss medication and urged younger followers not to feel bad about changes in their weight.

Alabama has opened up about body-shaming comments previously (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Alabama stuns in micro bikini

In the Instagram photograph, the 20-year-old posed against a stone wall in a printed two-piece. The shot also offered a glimpse of two designs on her ribcage.

The photo sent fans into a frenzy, as many commented on her “gorgeous” appearance.

One penned: “You look amazing.”

Another added: “Love the tattoo! You look so good.”

But the bikini photo comes after Alabama opened up on previously being body-shamed online.

Alabama Barker speaks about body-shaming

In July 2024, Alabama said she had tried weight-loss medication because she was tired of being body-shamed online.

Explaining her experience, she said: “I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease.”

She described the effect of those conditions on her weight, while stressing that weight can fluctuate. Her message to young girls was that gaining weight did not mean there was anything wrong with them.

Alabama acknowledged that dealing with comments from people who did not know her could be difficult.

“I feel very misunderstood!” she said on TikTok.

Then, in August, she said on TikTok that she intended to take Ozempic following further comments about her body. That statement described an intention, rather than confirming she had started taking the drug.

She has featured on The Kardashians alongside her dad (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Alabama Barker’s latest bikini follows her summer looks

Her latest post adds to a series of swimwear looks she shared during the summer.

One earlier outfit paired a butter-yellow bikini top with matching hot pants and yellow platform heels. The tie-up top featured silver studs, with Alabama posing for the photographs in her garden.

She also wore a pale-pink crochet design with a halter neckline and a large metal detail at the centre. That outfit’s crochet fabric extended asymmetrically down her torso, connecting to the bikini bottoms.

Her latest look swaps those pastel shades for a blue printed triangle bikini with soft brown ties. The two-piece features a tie-up top and thong bottoms, leaving the angel-wing design on display.

Alabama wore her blonde hair loose in soft waves for the photo. She finished the look with bronze eye make-up and a nude lip.

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