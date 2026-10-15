Selena Gomez stuns in statement red Prada dress as her Rare Impact Fund raises $30 million for youth mental health

Selena Gomez stunned in a statement red Prada dress, as her Rare Impact Fund has raised more than $30 million to support young people’s mental health.

Speaking to PEOPLE at its fourth annual benefit, Selena discussed the milestone and her husband Benny Blanco’s support. The event took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14.

It came weeks after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 27.

Selena Gomez stunned at the benefit (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Selena Gomez shares a message about mental health

Selena offered reassurance to anyone struggling with their mental health, encouraging them to seek support.

She told PEOPLE: “You’re enough. Don’t think that you’re not worthy of the help. It can feel lonely, but definitely believe that you can do it.”

The fund supports mental health organisations across five continents. Its work reaches an estimated 3.5 million young people each year.

Selena launched the initiative alongside Rare Beauty in 2020, with a pledge to raise $100 million over 10 years. The latest total represents progress towards that target, rather than money raised at this year’s benefit alone.

For Selena, visiting communities and seeing the programmes in action has made that progress particularly meaningful. She described young people finding places where they can spend time together and feel supported.

“It’s the most incredibly proud thing that I could ever just claim,” she told PEOPLE.

Selena Gomez wears red Prada to the benefit

For the benefit’s pink carpet, Selena chose an embellished red Prada gown.

Its sculptural waist had a shape reminiscent of rose petals. She paired the dress with matching red satin pumps, silver jewellery and sleek hair.

The appearance put her fundraising work alongside another part of her public life: beauty and fashion.

Her mental health advocacy has also earned her PEOPLE’s inaugural Beauty Impact Award. The recognition honours work she has developed through Rare Beauty and its community.

Fans took to social media to gush about the star’s style choices. One penned: “Selena looked absolutely stunning tonight!”

Another added: “Great dress choice from Selena. She looks beautiful.”

A third gushed: “Our beautiful girl, shining in red.”

She has always been open about mental health struggles (Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com)

Selena Gomez on support from Benny Blanco

Selena also discussed the people she turns to herself.

She married music producer Benny in September 2025. During her PEOPLE interview, she described feeling fortunate to have loved ones available to talk or simply listen.

Both stars marked their first anniversary on social media.

Benny shared a photograph of a preserved slice of their wedding cake, alongside a picture from their ceremony. Selena posted a photograph of the couple embracing in their wedding outfits.

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