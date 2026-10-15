Russell Brand’s first accuser in tears over ‘pregnancy fears’ following ‘hotel attack’: ‘It made me feel so dirty’

Russell Brand’s first accuser feared she might be pregnant after an alleged hotel rape, jurors have heard.

Her recorded police interview was played at Southwark Crown Court, the Evening Standard reports.

Russell, 51, denies all seven charges in his rape and sexual assault trial.

Russell Brand’s trial is ongoing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand accuser describes years of silence

The woman became tearful during the interview while describing the aftermath of the alleged attack.

“It made me feel so dirty and I thought it was my fault…” she said. She also described having nightmares about the possibility of pregnancy.

She said she had tried to suppress the incident, remaining silent as the comedian’s public profile grew.

“I didn’t want any of this to be in the public domain,” she told police.

She told police that a 2023 Dispatches documentary about allegations against Russell prompted her to report her own account.

Russell’s first accuser’s recorded police interview was played at Southwark Crown Court (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand trial involves six women

The trial concerns allegations involving six women. Russell faces three rape counts, three sexual assault counts and one indecent assault count.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC outlined the prosecution’s case on Wednesday. She told jurors Russell was expected to argue that sexual encounters had been consensual.

According to the prosecution, his defence would suggest the women had reinterpreted their encounters with him.

The Bournemouth allegation dates to September 1999, when Russell performed with a comedy troupe at the Labour Party conference.

The woman said they spent hours talking and discussed putting on a play together. She later suggested continuing their conversation at her hotel.

She told police she initially believed he was gay and had not considered him a threat.

What Russell Brand’s accuser alleged

Her account described a change once they reached the room. She said Russell returned from the bathroom without his top and asked her to take photographs.

She alleged he pushed her onto the bed, removed her trousers and raped her. They also told police she felt unable to get out of the situation.

Afterwards, she said, he dressed and left his email address. She recalled him saying he needed to return to his mother.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Bennathan told jurors they would not watch the Dispatches programme, saying it would be unfair.

The trial continues.

Read more: Actress Hilary Swank, 52, pregnant three years after welcoming twins

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