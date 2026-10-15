Actress Hilary Swank, 52, pregnant three years after welcoming twins

Hilary Swank has revealed she is pregnant at 52, with her latest family arrival expected in December.

The Oscar winner announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, three years after welcoming twins.

Sharon Stone was among the famous faces celebrating the update. The Basic Instinct actress wrote: “God bless, honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever, so happy for you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

Hilary Swank shares playful pregnancy announcement

Rather than a straightforward announcement, Hilary introduced her news with a reference to questions about her next project.

She wrote alongside her video: “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”

The accompanying clip featured an abstract cartoon depicting pregnancy. Hilary added a wink emoji to her caption.

The new arrival will join the actress and her husband Philip Schneider’s three-year-old twins.

Hilary announced the twins’ birth on Easter Sunday in 2023, sharing the milestone with her Instagram followers.

She acknowledged it hadn’t been easy, while celebrating the arrival of a boy and a girl.

Hilary also has three-year-old twins (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hilary Swank on becoming pregnant and a mother later in life

Last year, Hilary spoke to Women’s Health about the timing of motherhood.

She explained that having children later wasn’t a deliberate plan. She said she would have welcomed children earlier.

However, Hilary felt her circumstances had come together at the right moment. She also reflected on how her approach to parenting had changed with age.

She told the magazine: “But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for myriad reasons. I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s.”

Her hopes of becoming a mum predated her relationship with Philip.

Speaking to People in 2006, Hilary discussed the possibility of having children one day. She explained that motherhood had been on her mind since she was a very young girl.

At the time, she was married to actor Chad Lowe. Their marriage lasted from 1997 until 2007.

After their divorce, Hilary had relationships with agent John Campisi and athlete Ruben Torres before meeting Philip.

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