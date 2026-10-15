Si King addresses split from ex-wife days after confirming new partner: ‘It takes two to tango’

Si King has praised his ex-wife Jane, reflecting on their friendship days after revealing his new romance with partner.

Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, the Hairy Bikers star explained that they remain close despite divorcing. He said: “Jane and I are great great mates and I adore her. She’s a fabulous woman.”

The chef recently revealed his new relationship with Milly Witcomb.

He said the relationship had helped him feel less alone following best friend Dave Myers’ death two years ago.

Si is the latest guest on Davina’s podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Si King shares happiness with partner Milly Witcomb

In his recent interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Si spoke warmly about his new partner.

He said: “She is a very special lady. She really is. I’m very happy. It’s been wonderful and continues to be wonderful.”

He also said his three sons and Jane were happy about the relationship.

His girlfriend Milly Witcomb also told the Daily Mail: “We’re very happy together.”

She said they had been seeing each other for some time and that she preferred keeping a low profile.

The newspaper identified Milly as Caroline Witcomb, a Staffordshire-based designer and property manager.

The couple have enjoyed a trip to Tuscany, alongside dates around the North East, where Si lives.

Si has moved on with a new partner following split from wife (Credit: YouTube)

Si King reflects on divorce from Jane

Si and Jane separated in 2016 after 27 years together. They share three sons.

He told The Sunday Times magazine that he had not been present enough, and his home life had suffered.

Asked by Davina how they had remained friends, Si made clear that the divorce had been “so painful.”

Both wanted to keep things as amicable as possible for their children, he explained.

He credited Jane with being more emotionally mature during the process. Rebuilding their friendship, he suggested, had taken time.

“It is possible with time and it’s important. A divorce is rather like a marriage. It’s about compromise and it’s about understanding where you went wrong and being an adult about it and kind of going it takes two to tango and it’s never anybody’s fault,” he explained.

He also reflected on feeling fortunate to have been loved at different stages of his life.

Si described love as something that changes over time, rather than simply disappearing when a relationship ends.

He said those experiences help shape a person, and should be handled gently, kindly and with respect.

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