Emotional Davina McCall chokes up as she reveals how Caprice saved her life following brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall has tearfully thanked Caprice for helping her find a specialist after her brain tumour diagnosis.

Speaking at a charity launch, the presenter credited her friend with saving her life, MailOnline reports. Her tribute centred on the recommendation Caprice made before Davina’s brain tumour surgery.

“I feel like you saved my life,” she said.

Her husband, hairdresser Michael Douglas, attended the event too. During her speech, Davina said he also wanted to thank Caprice for her help.

The pair reunited on Wednesday at Upstairs at Langan’s for Davina’s jewellery launch with designer Rachel Jackson.

Their limited-edition collection will raise money for humanitarian aid organisation Choose Love, with all proceeds going to the charity. Singer Alexandra Burke was also there to lend her support.

Davina singled out the Happy Face design, associating it with dancing, connection and the people she loves.

“Working with Rachel on this collection has felt so personal to me,” she said.

Davina had surgery for her brain tumour (Credit: YouTube)

How Caprice helped Davina McCall find a surgeon

Addressing Caprice at the launch, Davina recalled reaching out after receiving her diagnosis.

“I haven’t seen you for ages and life is so mad and busy. But when I found out I had a brain tumour, she was the first person I called,” she explained to everyone.

She had told Caprice about her initial conversation with a brain surgeon. Caprice urged her to speak to Kevin O’Neill, making her recommendation clear.

The two women had worked together on ski competition The Jump in 2017. During the programme, Caprice suffered a concussion following a skiing accident.

An MRI subsequently revealed a brain tumour. The model, 54, was diagnosed with a non-cancerous meningioma, which was successfully treated.

Davina underwent surgery in November 2024 after a health check discovered a rare benign tumour called a colloid cyst.

She also revealed that she had seen Kevin the morning before the jewellery launch. He had given a talk about patients’ experiences of brain surgery, and they had discussed Caprice’s help.

Davina’s health since brain tumour surgery

Davina later faced another serious health challenge. She received a breast cancer diagnosis in October 2025, two months after a clear mammogram.

She underwent a lumpectomy shortly afterwards. In April 2026, she announced that she had been given the all-clear.

Read more: Davina McCall reveals she had ‘advanced Alzheimer’s’ following brain tumour surgery: ‘I couldn’t remember anything’

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