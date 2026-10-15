Elizabeth Hurley sparks engagement rumours as she shows off huge ring: ‘Should we be calling you Mrs Cyrus?’

Elizabeth Hurley has sparked engagement speculation after showing off an enormous diamond ring in a behind-the-scenes selfie.

The actress, 61, shared the photograph during filming for The Burbs, HELLO! reports. The questions centre on her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, which became public in April 2025.

Fans were sent into a frenzy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Elizabeth Hurley sparks engagement rumours

One follower connected Elizabeth’s relationship with her latest acting role, asking: “So should we be calling you by Mrs Cyrus? Or is this for your TV role as Mrs Fisher?”

Another commented: “OMG. I love you and Billy Ray together. Please tell me this means what I hope it does!”

Someone else said: “What the hell… is that an engagement ring in pic 2?”

In The Burbs, Elizabeth plays Beverly Fisher, mother of the main character, Rob Fisher. The ring appeared on her left hand as she posed for a mirror selfie in her trailer.

She wore a bathrobe that slipped off one shoulder in the behind-the-scenes pictures. Her caption explained that the photographs marked her first day on set. But fans were wondering whether or not the ring was part of the costume too.

However, the jewellery alone does not establish whether Elizabeth and Billy Ray are engaged. Neither of the stars have confirmed an engagement.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray are an adored couple (Credit: Mickey Bernal/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’s life together

Away from the engagement questions, Elizabeth has spoken about making their relationship work across two countries. The couple have been dividing their time between Tennessee and England since going public.

Speaking to E! News, Elizabeth described how they were managing that arrangement: “We’re really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the UK.”

She explained that Billy Ray had been based in Tennessee for around 35 years. Their shared preference for country living, she said, was an important part of their relationship.

Neither wanted a lifestyle centred on going out, giving them common ground despite their different home bases.

How Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus met

Their connection began while making the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, although they initially parted as friends. They only shared a small number of scenes.

Billy Ray later discussed their early chemistry on The Ty Bentli Show. He recalled finding laughter together during a difficult period in his life.

He said: “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

After his divorce from singer Firerose was finalised in 2024, Elizabeth reached out to offer support. Billy Ray described her message as a reminder that he had a friend in his corner.

He also said they were taking their romance a day at a time, without expectations about its future.

For now, the latest photographs have raised questions rather than confirmed wedding plans.

ED! has contacted representatives for Elizabeth for comment.

Read more: Liz Hurley, 60, wows fans as she soaks up the sun in bikini: ‘One of the most beautiful women alive’

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