Liz Hurley, 60, wows fans as she soaks up the sun in bikini: ‘One of the most beautiful women alive’

Liz Hurley made plenty of jaws drop after she soaked up in the sun in nothing but a teeny string bikini.

The ageless beauty, 60, is no stranger to sharing a sizzling snap online. Whether she’s dressed in a barely-there bikini or a jaw-dropping gown, Liz is a regular when it comes to sending her fans wild.

And this week, Liz was back at it when she shared a stunning video of her relaxing in the pool – and as you’d expect, Liz looked nothing short of sensational.

Liz posed up a storm in a bikini (Credit: ITV)

Liz Hurley wows in string bikini

On Monday (December 1) Liz took to her Instagram and shared a video of he relaxing on a foam Lilo in a lush pool.

Giving fans an eyeful of her famous body, Liz wore a teeny string bikini that revealed every inch of her figure. Showing her playful side, Liz threw her arms and legs in the air for the camera while flashing her signature smile.

In the caption, Liz penned: “Floating in heaven. Lathered in SPF from @clinique & bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach.”

‘You look hotter now than you ever did’

It’s fair to say Liz’s latest bikini post left plenty of fans feeling hot under the collar. However, some of her followers were quick to troll her.

One disgruntled person said in the comments section: “Does this woman not have a job? She seems to do [bleep] all the time.”

OMG. Still stunning at 60!

Another added: “Repeating images of a woman who wants to be forever young.” A third penned: “Women who reach a certain age need to pull themselves together.”

Nonetheless, other fans were loving the video, as one social media user gushed: “You are without question one of the most beautiful women alive today. You look hotter now than you ever did.”

Someone else agreed: “OMG. still stunning at 60. She can pass for 40 easily.” Echoing their thoughts, a third chimed in and declared: “She’s still got it.”

Liz’s new romance

It comes after Liz went official with her new boyfriend, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, earlier this year.

The Hollywood star announced the news on Instagram for her 3.1 million followers to see. Her son, Damian, even weighed in, seemingly approving of his mum’s new romance.

In a loved-up photo, Liz can be seen looking relaxed and smiling as Billy-Ray – sporting rabbit ears – kisses her on the cheek. The couple were leaning against a fence whilst out on a walk.

