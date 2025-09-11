Braless Liz Hurley, 60, divides fans in ‘ridiculous’ NTAs outfit

Liz Hurley got plenty of people talking after she put on an eye-popping display in a plunging dress at the NTAs.

The ageless beauty, 60, is no stranger to sharing a sizzling snap online. Whether she’s dressed in a barely-there bikini or a jaw-dropping gown, Liz is a regular when it comes to sending her fans wild.

And this week, Liz Hurley was back at it when she slipped her famous figure into a plunging see-through frock for the NTAs.

Liz Hurley wows at NTAs

On Wednesday (September 10) the NTAs took place and there were plenty of famous faces in attendance, including Liz and new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

For the awards do, Liz pulled out all of the stops and wore a stunning sheer gown. Giving people an eyeful, Liz ditched the far under the dazzling frock, that boasted a plunging neckline.

Showing off more skin, Liz flashed her endless legs in the daring thigh-high split dress.

Liz trolled for ‘looking ridiculous’

Liz took to her Instagram and shared a video of her striking up a pose on the NTA red carpet. And as expected, her fans couldn’t get enough.

However, some of Liz’s followers trolled the ageless beauty and called her out for her “tacky” outfit.

In the comments section, one person said: “Rubbish Ridiculous looking outfit love you are not a teenager.”

Another added: “The dress makes an otherwise stunning Liz look rather tacky.” A third penned: “She looks great but the dress is ghastly. Tacky and cheap.”

Liz’s fans swoon

Someone else wrote: “I would have hitched the material up that was flapping around legs or got some scissors and cut it off. Awful dress. Same old, boobs out nothing changes in her dress style.”

Nonetheless the majority of Liz’s followers were left swooning over her post and outfit. One smitten fan gushed: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing. What’s your secret for you’re looking so young.” A third proclaimed: “This is how you do goddess.”

