Liz Hurley cruelly trolled over Loose Women appearance after age ‘swipe’

Liz Hurley has been cruelly trolled by Loose Women viewers following her appearance on the ITV show today.

Loose Women returned to screens on Tuesday afternoon (September 2) with Coleen Nolan, Kelly Brook, Brenda Edwards and Sunetra Sarker sitting on the panel.

On the show, the pair chatted to actress Liz Hurley about her new show, The Inheritance. However, it didn’t take long for viewers to troll the actress online.

Liz Hurley sparks backlash as she appears on Loose Women

On Loose Women on Tuesday (September 2), the ladies welcomed Liz Hurley onto the panel to discuss Channel 4’s The Inheritance.

The series, fronted by Rob Rinder, sees a group of contestants battle it out to inherit a fortune left by the deceased – played by Elizabeth. Liz sets the contestants their challenges and appears on the show via videos recorded before her death. Rob Rinder acts as the executor of the will.

Talking about the new show, Liz laughed as she said on Loose Women: “I’ve never done anything unscripted in my life, but then I discovered that although it is an unscripted show, my bits were entirely scripted!”

Coleen’s ‘swipe’ at Liz

The model, 60, also spoke about her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Timing is everything, prior to that [her relationship with Billy] I was a single mum with a single child and I took that really seriously,” Liz said.

She added: “It just didn’t seem right to introduce somebody else into our family and into our lives, but both mine and Billy’s children have flown the nest. So yeah, it’s a different time now, and it’s a good time.”

Liz then spoke about a saucy nude outdoor photo she shared recently, to which Kelly declared: “I’d be worried something would crawl up my bum!” As the studio audience laughed, Liz admitted: “It did!” Kelly then replied: “I bet it did! I bet you were like: ‘Something is tickling me and it’s not Billy Ray!'”

The Loose Women panel burst out in laughter again as Coleen then appeared to make an age ‘swipe’. She quipped: “Well when you’re 60, anything’s better than nothing!” However, as Coleen is also 60, she may well have been speaking about her own experience!

Liz trolled by Loose Women viewers

However, viewers watching Liz on Loose Women at home soon trolled the actress on X, with plenty claiming they were unsure of what she actually does.

“Apart from ‘that dress’ and her part in Austin Powers, I’m not really sure what exactly is the point of Liz Hurley,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Tbf… Liz Hurley is the Victoria Beckham of acting… Famous for doing [bleep] all. And I’m here for it,” they added. A third chimed in: “What does Liz Hurley do?”

Liz has had an incredible career that spans almost four decades, in fact. As an actress, she has appeared in the likes of 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery and the American drama The Royals.

Her love life too, has often made the headlines. Liz has dated celebs including Hugh Grant and the late Shane Warne.

