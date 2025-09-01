The Inheritance started on Channel 4 last night (August 31) and viewers are certain one contestant is an actress who’s been “planted” on the show by producers.

The series, fronted by Rob Rinder, sees a group of contestants battle it out to inherit a fortune left by the deceased – played by Elizabeth Hurley. Liz sets the contestants their challenges and appears on the show via videos recorded before her death. Rob Rinder acts at the executor of the will.

Rob Rinder is the executor of the will on The Inheritance (Credit: Channel 4)

The Inheritance players clash during first task

The first task saw the contestants split into two groups. One group went to the lake to retrieve bottles of white wine, the other went to the wine cellar to bottle up the red. They then joined together to see how many complete bottles they could label and seal in the time allowed.

The contestants won just over £5,000 in the challenge – and one of them was told they’d scoop the lot, if they could convince the rest of the players that they had worked the hardest and deserved the money. And that’s when the rows started, with Zara informing that group that she thought she deserved the money as she had worked the hardest. She even ended up calling another contestant, Tia, a “bitch”.

Needless to say, that when she put herself forward to claim the inheritance, she was immediately rebuffed, with Jesse winning the prize pot.

Viewers reckoned Jesse deserved the money, and that Zara deserves an Oscar, because they’re sure she’s a “plant”.

Elizabeth Hurley sets the tasks via video tapes recorded before her death (Credit: Channel 4)

Zara ‘planted’ by Channel 4, The Inheritance viewers declared

One said: “OBSESSED with Zara! Best actress plant EVER!!!” Another agreed and said: “Zara has to be a plant inserted into the game by the producers. Nobody is that delusional.”

A third agreed: “This is so cringe and Zara is obviously a plant by the producers to bring some drama.” “Zara is a plant imo – an actress in their midst,” another commented. “She is clearly an actress planted by Chanel 4 to stir the group up,” another commented.

Zara describes herself as a “full-time broadcaster, gamer, chatterbox” in her Twitter bio.

‘The Inheritance is terrible’

Others complained that the show was either “terrible” or a rip off of The Traitors.

What possessed you to demean yourself like this Rob Rinder?

“My god is The Inheritance terrible Maybe it’s just me but I can’t say I was impressed at all,” said one. “I want to say #TheInheritance is giving, but the only thing its giving so far is flop. What a disappointing premiere,” another commented.

“#TheInheritance just being #TheTraitors but with even longer challenges and even fewer eliminations. It’s like they did the two things we absolutely would not want to happen to our favourite show and thought we’d fall for it,” another commented.

Others asked Rob Rinder: “What possessed you to demean yourself like this #RobRinder?”

“I cannot believe that @Channel4 commissioned #TheInheritance which is by far the worst TV ‘entertainment’ ever,” another commented. “I used to hold them in high regard but this is tedious, insulting rubbish. How could they not see that? There will be no second series, thank God.”

Viewers are convinced Zara has been planted by producers (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Hoping I’m obsessed by episode 3’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“The first episode of #TheInheritance was pretty good tbh. Obvs very similar to Traitors but who cares? The cast are great (Queen Tia for the win). Rob Rinder is the perfect host. Liz Hurley’s VHS tapes add a bit of camp but not much else. Hoping I’m obsessed by episode 3,” said one.

The Inheritance continues tonight (September 1) at 9pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Elizabeth Hurley sends pulses racing as she poses in leopard print bikini

So did you watch The Inheritance on Channel 4 last night? What did you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.