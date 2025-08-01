Liz Hurley and mum, 85, send fans wild as they pose in matching swimsuits: ‘Apple did not fall far’

Liz Hurley has proved she got it from her mama, after she shared a sizzling swimsuit snap featuring her beloved mum.

The ageless beauty, 60, is no stranger to sending her fans wild thanks to her stunning social media posts. Whether she’s dressed in a barely-there bikini or a jaw-dropping gown, Liz is a regular when it comes to making jaws drop,

And this week, Liz was back at it when she enlisted the help of her mother to pose up a storm in a rather revealing bikini.

Liz sent her fans wild with her mum (Credit: ITV)

Liz Hurley and mum make jaws drop in swimsuit snap

On Thursday (July 31) Liz took to her Instagram and uploaded a gorgeous photo of her alongside her 85-year-old mum Angela. Posing outside with their arms around each other, the pair looked sensational.

For the snap, Liz slipped into an eye-popping animal-print bikini that showed off every inch of her physique. The mum-of-one also rocked a crisp white shawl.

Smiling to the camera, Liz wore her famous chocolate locks in bouncy waves, and opted for a full face of glam.

Angela meanwhile, looked equally as amazing in a matching animal-print one-piece with a deep-V neckline. Like her daughter, she also wore a white shawl.

Captioning the post, Liz penned:”Twinning with my mama. We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in @elizabethhurleybeach of course.”

Fans swoon over Liz and 85-year-old mum

As expected, fans couldn’t get enough of the post and rushed to the comments section to dish out the compliments.

One person penned: “Like mother, like daughter! Two beautiful ladies. Happy birthday to your mum.” Someone else agreed: “Wow! Apple did not fall far.”

A third then chimed in: “Your mama 85 wow very beautiful for her age.” Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “How fabulous is she? That’s incredible.”

Liz and new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

It comes after Liz went official with her new boyfriend, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, earlier this year.

The Hollywood star announced the news on Instagram for her 3.1 million followers to see. Her son, Damian, even weighed in, seemingly approving of his mum’s new romance.

In a loved-up photo, Liz can be seen looking relaxed and smiling as Billy-Ray – sporting rabbit ears – kisses her on the cheek. The couple are leaning against a fence whilst out on a walk.

