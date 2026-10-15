Princess Kate once had a very different job in mind, and she shared her previous dreams during a recent outing.

Recently, Kate and her daughter reportedly travelled into central London on the Elizabeth line.

But it seems the princess once had a career goal in mind – that wasn’t royalty. And it was actually inspired by her own experiences at school.

Kate always wanted to teach (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s ambition to become a teacher

The royal shared her ambition during a 2012 visit to St Andrew’s School, according to HELLO!. Her plan was personal: she wanted to teach at the Berkshire school where she had spent nine years.

She said: “It is such a treat to be back here at St Andrew’s. I absolutely loved my time here; they were some of my happiest years, which makes it so incredibly special to be here today.

“In fact, I enjoyed it so much that when I had to leave, I told my mother that I was going to come back to be a teacher.”

That ambition never became her career. Instead, the return visit brought her back for St Andrew’s Day. Kate described her schooldays as among her “happiest”, making the invitation to return particularly special.

She had come to open a new hockey pitch at the school in Pangbourne. And she didn’t just watch from the sidelines, trying the surface herself.

Kate has always made sure kids feel included (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s sporting schooldays

The school visit also gave Kate a chance to reflect on where her love of sport began.

She felt grateful for the opportunities to get outside and play in the school’s open spaces.

She told pupils: “Sport has been a huge part of my life.” She also encouraged them to enjoy the new facilities and take advantage of the opportunities available.

Deputy head teacher Richard Hudson, who remembered her as a pupil, attended the 2012 visit.

Speaking to the BBC, he recalled that her high-jump record had lasted around 20 years.

He said: “She was very hard working, very polite and friendly, [and] very kind to the younger children.”

Princess Kate’s London journey with her daughter

Meanwhile, recently, HELLO! reported that a fellow commuter spotted Kate during Saturday’s outing with her daughter.

The pair sat among other passengers, with security officers accompanying them.

A source told the magazine they briefly chatted to people sitting opposite and appeared relaxed together.

Kate reportedly held her daughter’s hand as they got off at Tottenham Court Road.

The source also described their security presence as discreet. Their destination after leaving the station was not known.

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