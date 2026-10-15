Brooklyn Beckham defended as he’s trolled over ‘ridiculous’ recipe: ‘A child could do a better job’

Brooklyn Beckham has faced fresh criticism over a Guinness stew recipe video, with viewers questioning his cooking technique.

MailOnline reports that some followers felt the 27-year-old had overcomplicated a straightforward recipe.

The reaction follows complaints about his seawater pasta video filmed on a yacht. In that clip, Brooklyn collected water from the sea in a saucepan before using it to cook pasta.

Brooklyn has been feuding with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s stew recipe sparks complaints

For his latest dish, Brooklyn chopped meat and vegetables before adding them to a saucepan. He cooked the potatoes separately, a decision that prompted some followers to suggest a simpler approach.

One commenter dismissed his efforts, writing: “Very basic cooking, not a chef. A cook.”

Another suggested putting the ingredients into a slow cooker and making mashed potato to serve alongside the stew. They argued that his method involved unnecessary fuss.

Others questioned why they continued watching his recipe videos when they found the cooking so straightforward.

The complaints focused on the preparation rather than any first-hand verdict on how the finished meal tasted.

Fans aren’t impressed by his cooking skills (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn’s earlier pasta recipe wins support

However, the comments haven’t all been negative. An earlier pasta video shared over the weekend brought supporters into Brooklyn’s corner.

One follower wrote: “Not gonna lie Brooklyn, that looks damn tasty.”

Another questioned why his critics kept watching: “Interesting how many people criticise Brooklyn but still take the time out to watch his videos. Go Brooklyn.”

A further supporter said they had enjoyed watching him cook and wanted to try the recipe themselves.

That pasta dish had also attracted criticism. Some complained about the sauce and prepared garlic, while others suggested the spaghetti wasn’t properly cooked.

Brooklyn answered criticism beneath that post with a Friends meme showing Ross Geller making a dismissive hand gesture.

He also used his Story to explain that the pasta was deliberately meant to be burnt. Those comments concerned the earlier pasta dish, rather than the latest stew video.

Some followers backed his explanation, pointing out that adding dry spaghetti directly to the pan creates a charred flavour.

His other cooking uploads have drawn similar scrutiny, including a protein pizza made using Cloud 23, his hot sauce brand. That video also attracted criticism, adding to the mixed reception surrounding his online recipes.

Read more: Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham’s lengthy love letter tattoo tribute to wife amid family feud

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