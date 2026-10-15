‘Are they for real?’ Emmerdale fans fuming as soap lines up devastating split for Ruby and Caleb on ITVX

Emmerdale viewers are worried that fan-favourite couple Ruby and Caleb Milligan could be heading for divorce, as Sadie sets her sights on breaking them up in a bid to get revenge for Joe Tate.

Ruby and Caleb may have made some questionable choices since arriving in the village. But their devotion to each other has never really been in doubt.

Despite a few brief flings along the way, their marriage has appeared pretty much unbreakable.

Now, though, Sadie is determined to come between them. Could she finally be the one to tear the couple apart?

Sadie has befriended an oblivious Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Sadie puts her plan into motion

After promising Joe that she would ruin the Milligans’ marriage by seducing Caleb, today’s Emmerdale sees Sadie putting her plan into action.

She seems fairly confident that she can turn Caleb’s head, And, after hearing today that Ruby cheated on Caleb with Cain, she looks like the cat that got the cream.

The truth is revealed during a drinking game as Vanessa and Manpreet join Sadie and Ruby for some daytime wine.

As the alcohol flows, Vanessa lets the news slip out, and Sadie is intrigued, knowing she can use this to her advantage.

Armed with this new information, Sadie goes to see Cain, who she is also flirty with. Cain is suspicious when she tells him she is sticking around, knowing that wherever Sadie goes, trouble isn’t far behind.

Later, Cain corners Caleb in the pub and warns him about Sadie’s reputation. While Caleb reassures his half-brother that he is too savvy to let someone like Sadie ruin him, Cain isn’t so sure.

As he warns Caleb that he needs to get Sadie out of his house before she destroys him, his words don’t land with Caleb. But will he soon regret listening to Ruby about her new friend?

Ruby and Caleb seem to have a solid marriage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What’s next for Caleb and Ruby?

After their day of drinking, Sadie continues to reel Ruby in with another sob story tomorrow.

Later, she is determined to get under Caleb’s skin as she turns on the waterworks for him. But will this be the moment he starts to feel sorry for her?

Next week’s spoilers have revealed that Sadie’s plotting is only just getting started, and determined to seduce Caleb and split him and Ruby up, Sadie keeps going with her mission.

Making a note of the couple’s dinner plans, she sets about making sure it doesn’t happen. But will Ruby or Caleb grow suspicious?

Sadie is sure she can seduce Caleb and destroy his marriage (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg Emmerdale bosses to leave Ruby and Caleb alone…

While some fans are convinced Caleb wouldn’t go anywhere near Sadie, others worry that his hatred for his new houseguest might turn to passion…

“As if Caleb would want to go anywhere near shady Sadie!” joked one fan on X. While another agreed: “Sadie truly is delusional. Caleb has shown no desire for her, and he doesn’t even like her. I don’t know how she’s gonna seduce him!”

While a third viewer simply said: “Seduce Caleb? Are you mad, Sadie?”

However, other fans are worried. “Please, Emmerdale, don’t let Caleb cheat with Sadie. It’s so predictable and unrealistic,” commented one fan.

Another viewer begged soap bosses to stop. “Are the writers now going to try to convince people that Caleb would cheat on Ruby with Sadie? Leave them alone!”

And a final viewer can actually see it happening… “Despite Caleb not liking Sadie, they have chemistry. Sadie will probably be able to seduce Caleb!”

With Sadie determined to carry out her revenge and fans already worried about what could happen next, Ruby and Caleb’s seemingly solid marriage could be facing a serious test.

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