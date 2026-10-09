‘About time!’ Emmerdale airs shock showdown as Nicola finally makes huge discovery about Jimmy and Sadie

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article regarding Nicola and Jimmy’s relationship. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans have finally got the moment they’ve been waiting for, as Nicola King discovers the truth about Jimmy and Sadie’s relationship in tonight’s episode (October 9).

For weeks, viewers have been desperate for Nicola to realise that her husband wasn’t having an affair with Sadie. But every time she seemed close to uncovering the truth, something got in the way.

Now, as the village says goodbye to the King family legend, Nicola finally learns that Jimmy never cheated on her. However, she’s still in the dark about the missing money.

Jimmy’s friends gathered to say goodbye (Credit: ITV)

Nicola finally discovers the truth about Jimmy and Sadie

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode, Carl is devastated when his tablet breaks, taking his entire project for Jimmy’s funeral with it. But Nicola is so worried about him discovering the truth about Sadie that she refuses to let him access Jimmy’s laptop.

Despite her anger towards her late husband, Nicola knows she needs to make sure their children can say goodbye properly. With Laurel’s help, she sets about trying to recover a backup of Carl’s project.

Instead, the pair stumble across something unexpected. All the voice notes Jimmy sent to Sadie have been downloaded onto the laptop, despite someone previously deleting them.

Neither woman can work out who downloaded the messages, but Nicola decides to listen to them in full, with Laurel by her side.

That’s when she hears Jimmy tell Sadie that he won’t be contacting her again after they agreed on a payment plan for her to repay him.

Nicola is left shocked but relieved as she realises Jimmy really was the man she thought he was. And with the truth finally out, she knows it’s time to confront Sadie.

Sadie tried to plead her innocence (Credit: ITV)

Nicola and Sadie’s graveside showdown

At Jimmy’s funeral, Nicola makes it clear that Sadie isn’t welcome in the front row, moving her away. However, she manages to hold back her anger to ensure Jimmy gets the beautiful service he deserves.

But once the service is over and the children have left the graveside, Nicola wastes no time in confronting Sadie.

Nicola begins hitting Sadie with the funeral flowers, telling her that she knows Jimmy never cheated on her.

Sadie tries to protest her innocence, but Robert quickly steps in and drags her away before things can escalate further.

Now Nicola and the others finally know the truth about Jimmy’s supposed affair, but another question remains. What sort of “trouble” was Jimmy helping Sadie escape from?

Emmerdale fans ‘thrilled’ as showdown ensues

After watching the episode early on ITVX and YouTube, Emmerdale fans took to social media to share their delight at finally seeing Nicola discover the truth.

One viewer wrote: “Nicola King whacking Sadie with a flowers bouquet and her falling down in the dirt. Incredible scenes.”

Another added: “Tears in my eyes watching today’s episode. It was so beautiful and moving. I do love it when all the villagers get together. And it was about time Nicola knew the truth!”

“I’m so glad Nicola knows there was no affair. Her entire grieving process was completely ruined!” a third commented.

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