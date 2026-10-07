‘I’m sorry, what?!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder as Thea issues chilling threat to Sarah

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Thea. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet, but it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans have spotted a glaring problem with Thea’s plan after she threatened Sarah in today’s episode.

The tense moment comes after Thea sabotaged Charity’s interview tapes earlier this week, putting her career on the line after Sarah caught her with Serena.

Knowing the pair were close, Sarah realised they were hiding something and blackmailed them in a bid to get Charity out of prison.

Charity is home from prison today (Credit: ITV)

Charity is released thanks to Thea

Today’s episode sees Charity finally released from prison, but that’s not the end of the drama.

Not only does Sarah still want nothing to do with her gran after she lied about Leyla being her and Jacob’s baby, but she also finds herself in debt to Thea.

At the end of today’s episode, Thea visits Sarah in the shop. She warns her that she now owes her a favour since Charity’s release.

Thea says she will cash in her favour whenever she wants and that Sarah will do as she is asked, no matter the cost.

Thea’s chilling words rattle Sarah. But fans have spotted a problem.

Viewers have pointed out that although Thea might feel like Sarah owes her, blackmailing a blackmailer will never work. If Thea ever asks Sarah for help, surely Sarah can tell the police that Thea corrupted the interview tapes, causing Thea to lose her job?

Thea blackmails Sarah today (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans point out Thea’s blunder

Thea might think she has Sarah exactly where she wants her, but Emmerdale fans are not so sure…

“Thea was very good tonight. I’d watch your back if I were you, Sarah, although I’m not sure Thea’s blackmail has much clout!” pointed out one viewer.

Another fan agreed: “Thea, you do realise that blackmailing Sarah won’t get you anywhere? Your superiors already know the evidence was botched. You’ll be out on your ear as a cop.”

A third added: “I’m sorry, but what’s Thea gonna do if Sarah says no to helping her? Absolutely nothing, because what can she do other than get herself fired and possibly arrested for admitting what she did. Nonsense!”

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