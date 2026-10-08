Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham’s lengthy love letter tattoo tribute to wife amid family feud

Nicola Peltz has revealed Brooklyn Beckham’s huge love letter tattoo covering his back during a Paris Fashion Week fitting.

Nicola shared the shirtless image as the couple prepared for Balenciaga. The design reproduces a note Nicola wrote shortly before their wedding, offering reassurance and declaring her love.

It opens with “My forever boy” and tells Brooklyn to read it whenever he feels anxious.

She also describes his heart as the kindest she has known. The final words read: “I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo carries Nicola Peltz’s message

The prominent piece is among at least 70 tattoos reportedly dedicated to Nicola. The latest image places Nicola’s words centre stage, stretching across much of Brooklyn’s back.

Rather than a small symbol, the inking preserves a personal message written before they exchanged vows. The letter asks him to slow his breathing, trust her and remember they can overcome difficulties together.

Brooklyn, 27, posed for the image during a Balenciaga fitting in the French capital. He and Nicola, 31, arrived in Paris the previous week. They also enjoyed a date night on Wednesday.

Later, they attended Balenciaga’s show at Tennis Club de Paris. The couple have now been married for four years.

Brooklyn reportedly has 70 tattoos in tribute to Nicola (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s Paris trip came amid family tensions

The romantic display arrived against a more strained family backdrop.

Brooklyn and Nicola were in Paris while Victoria Beckham staged her own Fashion Week runway show.

Brooklyn did not attend the presentation, despite appearing at several other events in the city.

David Beckham and other family members instead watched Victoria’s show from the front row at the Conciergerie.

Following the show, Victoria thanked friends and family for being by her side in an Instagram post.

She said she felt “so blessed” by their support. David also praised his wife’s elegance, passion and work after the event.

Hours earlier, he had liked a video showing Brooklyn and Nicola at the Messika show. No public reunion between Brooklyn and his family was reported during the trip.

Brooklyn and Nicola were seen partying close to the Louvre on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail. The rest of his family had gathered a short distance away for Victoria’s catwalk presentation.

Brooklyn’s reported family rift remains unresolved

The Paris trip followed months of reported tension between Brooklyn and his parents.

The couple last attended Victoria’s fashion show in September 2025. They appeared briefly in footage for her Netflix programme.

The Daily Mail says relations deteriorated within six months, after Brooklyn missed David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Brooklyn later posted a six-page Instagram message containing several accusations about his parents.

Those claims included criticism concerning the first dance at his wedding.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham to ‘outshine’ his parents as father-in-law ‘has his best interests at heart’: ‘He and Nicola could be America’s next huge power couple’

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