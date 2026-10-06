Gypsy Rose Blanchard has published a log of alleged online harassment targeting her late former fiancé, Ken Urker.

She shared the material on Instagram on Monday afternoon, following Ken’s death. The upload supports her campaign for stronger protections and accountability around cyberbullying.

The log comes after Ken Urker’s death on his 34th birthday and the launch of a related petition.

Gypsy-Rose’s ex, Ken, died recently (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says posts targeted Ken Urker

The file reportedly collects years of posts from Reddit, TikTok, YouTube and other online platforms.

It includes alleged attacks on Ken’s appearance and sexuality, alongside accusations about his character and parenting. Some posts also focused on his relationship with Gypsy.

The evidence log contained historic comments attributed to Gypsy’s ex, Ryan Anderson. Those comments allegedly called Ken a “homewrecker” and compared the two men’s looks and hair.

Gypsy argued that the screenshots showed only a fraction of the alleged abuse. She said hundreds or thousands of posts can build into a sustained pile-on against one person.

“These screenshots show only a small portion of an evidence log documenting the cyberbullying, ridicule, allegations, and targeted harassment Ken faced across social media over the years. There is substantially more that has yet to be documented,” she said.

The log also featured comments allegedly posted after Ken died. Gypsy cited that material to argue the harassment continued after his death.

She wrote: “Behind the screen was a real person. A father and partner. Someone who was loved.”

“Kenan’s Law is about turning awareness into change. It is about recognizing the cumulative impact of cyberbullying and pushing for stronger protections and accountability online. This evidence log isn’t the whole story. It isn’t even a fraction of it. Please sign and share the petition for Kenan’s Law,” she added.

Gypsy Rose has posted a petition following Ken’s death (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pushes for Kenan’s Law

Gypsy launched a Change.org petition over the weekend as part of her push for what she calls Kenan’s Law.

The petition seeks stronger protections and accountability surrounding online bullying, according to TMZ.

Gypsy says the goal is to direct anger after Ken’s death towards practical change. She wants his treatment taken seriously, rather than dismissed as online noise.

Her petition focuses on wider accountability across online spaces, rather than one isolated comment.

No detailed legislative wording for Kenan’s Law was included in TMZ’s report.

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