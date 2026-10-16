Singer Billy Joel reveals he’s ‘not allowed to drive’ in heartbreaking update on brain disorder

Billy Joel has revealed he cannot currently drive or perform as he continues treatment for a brain disorder.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old said further tests would determine whether he could return to the stage. Billy announced his Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis last year.

“I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive,” he said. That restriction has also prompted him to put more than 70 motorcycles up for auction.

Singer Billy Joel gives brain disorder update

According to Billy, his neurologist warned that performing a show was comparable to getting a concussion.

He said the concerns involved concert volume, lighting and the stress and energy of performing. Billy also told the interviewer that rock music had already affected his hearing.

“There’s a lot going on when you’re onstage,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

For now, he said, doctors had advised him against returning to live shows. However, Billy made clear that he would like to perform again if he can.

Billy Joel performing in concert at Madison Square Garden (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Billy Joel’s health after brain surgery

Billy announced his normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis in May 2025, when he cancelled his remaining tour performances.

He had previously postponed several shows after falling during a performance at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino in March.

Explaining the condition, Billy said it “affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing”.

The condition involves a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid that presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In September, Billy revealed on SiriusXM’s The Billy Joel Channel that he had undergone surgery.

Doctors implanted a shunt, which he said had improved his memory, balance and overall ability to function.

He also said he was continuing physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice.

Billy Joel puts motorcycles up for auction

The driving restrictions have meant stepping back from another longstanding passion away from music.

Billy said he had accumulated more than 100 motorcycles, but no longer rode as much as he once did.

He explained that his condition had made driving less certain, prompting the decision to sell many of the bikes.

Read more: Dancing With The Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy apologises to Carrie Ann Inaba over ‘careless’ post

Riding also offered something different from performing: the chance to go unrecognised behind a helmet and goggles.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that he enjoyed customising and modifying his bikes, rather than simply collecting them.

While discussing his recovery on SiriusXM in September, Billy also offered a brief message about how he was doing.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.