Rod Stewart shares new health update as wife Penny Lancaster ‘tries to rein him in’

Rod Stewart has shared an upbeat health update during a theatre date with wife Penny Lancaster following heart surgery.

MailOnline reports the singer, 81, and Penny, 55, attended Thursday’s gala for Sinatra The Musical at Aldwych Theatre.

Asked about his health following his heart procedure, Rod gave an enthusiastic answer: “[Bleep] brilliant! I swam 400metres the other day.”

Rod Stewart shared a positive health update (Credit: Photo by Timmie/Shutterstock)

Penny Lancaster addresses Rod Stewart’s touring plans

Penny also addressed Rod’s retirement plans, insisting that “he’s never retiring”.

She said her husband would continue touring with rock and roll shows until 2028. After that, she said, he would change musical direction towards the Great American Songbook.

Her comments came after Rod announced The Final Encore, describing next year’s dates as his last tour.

In his farewell statement, he said: “After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.”

The announced European run includes 21 dates, starting in Dublin on April 23, 2027. It is scheduled to end in Hannover, Germany, on July 24.

UK stops include Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Penny’s account of his plans stretches beyond those announced dates, with a move towards a different repertoire still ahead.

Penny Lancaster says she’s ‘trying to rein in’ Rod Stewart

Recently, Penny opened up about Rod’s health during an appearance on Loose Women.

She said: “I am trying to kind of rein him in, again, to slow down, but there’s none of that. He’s completely recovered from the stent that he had put in, and so now he feels like he’s got a new lease of life. He’s ready to go again!”

Penny Lancaster recently said she’s trying to get Rod Stewart to slow down (Credit: Fred Duval)

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster’s theatre date

For their evening out, Rod wore a black suit with a satin shirt and glittering trainers. Penny chose a black leather pleated miniskirt.

The couple, who married in 2007, were pictured leaving the theatre after the performance. Rod also tucked into a packet of Maltesers.

Read more: Rod Stewart leaves fans emotional as he makes farewell tour announcement

They reportedly arrived and departed in a white Rolls-Royce, while their driver waited outside during the show.

The musical’s subject had a personal connection for Rod, too. He explained that Frank Sinatra’s daughters are godmothers to two of his children.

Rod also recalled receiving advice from the late singer, who died in 1998.

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