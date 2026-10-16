Kim Kardashian admits she thought life was over when she got pregnant just months into Kanye West romance

Kim Kardashian has confessed she thought her “life was over” when she got pregnant with North West, her eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West.

The news came just seven months into her relationship with Kanye West. They ended up having four children together and being married for almost seven years.

Looking back, the reality TV star, 45, revealed her shock at discovering she was pregnant for the first time.

“I never had a pregnancy scare or anything in my life,” Kim told The Cut. “I just went to Miami without birth control and got pregnant that first month. I was like, [bleep]. I literally thought my life was over.”

Recalling when she called Kanye to tell him, Kim added: “I was crying so hard I couldn’t get it out. He thought a family member of mine had died. I was hhh-ahh, hhh-ahh, hhh-ahhh… He was like, ‘What’s happening?’ And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.'”

Kim shared she was surprised because she said doctors told her that they didn’t think she would get pregnant. She explained doctors told her that she would need IVF because she had the “uterus of a 50-year-old”.

Kim Kardashian is now dating Lewis Hamilton (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s history

The mum-of-four welcomed North West into the world in 2013. They went on to build their family with another three children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim split up from Kanye in 2021 but their divorce was finalised a year later.

After the breakdown of her marriage, the Kardashian star was single for five years. Candidly, she told The Sunday Times that she needed to “heal”.

She explained to the newspaper of single life: “I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty… I felt like I needed my time, I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up, I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together (Credit: Shutterstock/Renato Marzini / SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance

This year, Kim’s romance has been heating up with racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

They were first romantically linked to each other in Paris in February 2026, although they didn’t confirm their relationship until the April.

The hot new couple have been dating for about eight months.

Read more: Tearful Kim Kardashian seen in hospital amid diagnosis in new trailer for The Kardashians

Over the weekend, she was ever the supportive girlfriend at the trackside at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

They have been seen publicly supporting each other over the past few months, since their romance come to light in February.

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