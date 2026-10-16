Gareth Gates has celebrated his daughter Missy passing her driving test with a rare family update.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, where followers sent their congratulations to the 17-year-old.

One fan remembered the day Missy was born. Others congratulated her and reflected on how quickly she had grown up.

Gareth’s own message left little doubt about his reaction: “My beautiful (not so little) princess passed her driving test today. Daddy is super proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Gates (@gareth_gates)

Gareth Gates celebrates daughter Missy’s driving test

His post included a picture of Missy holding her practical driving test pass certificate. Another showed father and daughter together beside a swimming pool at sunset.

Gareth wore a white shirt and shorts, while Missy was pictured in a grey top and white skirt.

As well as celebrating her achievement, he sounded amazed that she was already old enough to drive.

“How do I have a daughter that’s 17 and can drive?!” he wrote.

Missy is Gareth’s only daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Mole. The couple separated in 2012 after four years of marriage.

Her driving test success follows her 17th birthday in April, when Gareth also shared a rare photo. He marked that occasion with a playful warning to the British public about Missy getting behind the wheel.

Gareth was a teenager himself when he found fame on Pop Idol in 2002. He finished second to Will Young in the talent show’s first series.

His hits include Anyone of Us (Stupid Mistake) and his cover of Unchained Melody. Stage roles followed, with appearances in Les Miserables, Legally Blonde and The SpongeBob Musical.

Gareth Gates said he’s “proud” of his daughter (Credit: Deborah Law)

Gareth Gates on daughter Missy’s musical hopes

Driving isn’t the only skill Gareth has celebrated when talking about his daughter. He has previously discussed Missy’s hopes of pursuing music.

Gareth told the MailOnline: “She’s got a great voice. She’s a great dancer. The more that she gets to be in and around that music world, the more that she learns.”

Gareth is currently touring with Boyband in the Buff, a show built around 1990s and 2000s pop favourites. The production features songs associated with Take That, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Blue.

Read more: Katie Price admits Gareth Gates ‘still looks fit’ following his appearance in Sky documentary

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