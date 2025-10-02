Gareth Gates has been congratulated by his fans after he and girlfriend Allana welcomed a gorgeous new four-legged family member.

The singer is currently loved-up with his girlfriend Allana Taylor and is a proud dad to 16-year-old daughter, Missy. Gareth shares Missy with his ex-wife Suzanne Mole.

And now, Gareth has confirmed he has welcomed a new addition to the family: an adorable sausage dog.

The pair have welcomed a new family member (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gareth Gates and girlfriend Allana introduce new pooch

On Wednesday (October 1), Gareth took to his Instagram and updated fans on his family announcement.

The pop star shared photos of him, Allana and Missy holding their gorgeous new pup, a miniature dachshund.

Gareth wrote in the caption: “Meet Lady. The newest member to our tribe. She’s so cute. Look how little she is! (swipe to the last slide).”

Gareth’s fans left swooning

As expected, Gareth’s fans couldn’t get enough of the dog and raised to the comments section to swoon over the pup.

One person said: “Owwwwwww!! So happy for you.” Another added: “Eeeeekkkk this makes me smile so much.” A third chimed in: “Obsessed, she is so cute.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else wrote: “OMG cute overload!” A fourth then penned: “Awww she is just so gorgeous. Allana you look stunning, such a gorgeous girl & You & Gareth are such a beautiful couple.”

Gareth and Allana have been together for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gareth and Allana

Before Gareth’s romance with Allana – who is a West End actress – he dated ex-Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes. Faye and Gareth dated on and off for seven years, calling off their engagement in 2019.

Fast forward to July 2023, and Gareth went Instagram official with Allana. The pair first met when they worked on a Jack And The Beanstalk panto but got together shortly after the position wrapped.

Gareth told The Sun said: “It just sort of naturally happened. We got on very well – and we were only friends on the show. It wasn’t until after the show that we kind of realised that we missed being in each other’s company.”

