Ellen DeGeneres admits she’s out of work following bullying accusations: ‘I really miss being on TV’

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has admitted she misses television and is now considering work in the UK.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the former chat show host opened up about life away from her programme.

The 68-year-old described missing the company of her colleagues and the connection with her audience.

“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV. I miss a lot about it – laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here,” she said.

Ellen misses working in television (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show workplace allegations

Her comments follow the workplace controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which prompted an internal investigation.

The Mirror reports that 10 former employees raised allegations about the programme’s working environment in 2020. Their claims included racism, intimidation and failures to address sexual harassment by executives.

Warner Media investigated, and three executives subsequently left the programme. The show also pledged changes to its workplace culture.

Ellen apologised to staff, saying the workplace had not met the standards she had intended. She also apologised during the opening of the show’s 18th season in September 2020.

In 2021, she announced that the programme would end. She later stepped back from show business in 2024.

Ellen is now living in the UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ellen DeGeneres reflects on life in the UK

Ellen moved to London with her wife, Portia de Rossi. During her conversation with Graham, she also recalled an earlier experience of being welcomed in the capital.

Her sitcom Ellen featured the first openly gay lead character in a US television series.

She told Graham that both she and her character faced a less enthusiastic reception after coming out in America. By contrast, she remembered the support in London as a particular honour.

“To be treated that way when everyone else was done with me was extraordinary,” she said.

Returning to the possibility of working here, Ellen joked about the variety of programmes on British television.

“I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” she joked.

She pointed to programmes about pottery and sewing, alongside shows built around people watching television.

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