Celebrity Traitors Faithful Joanne McNally made another telling slip at the Round Table – but it seems her fellow contestants didn’t notice.

The comedian had already raised eyebrows after agreeing with Ross Kemp that the latest face-to-face murder was “horrible”.

There was just one problem. Joanne hadn’t been there to witness it herself, but her response suggested otherwise.

Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally made a second bizarre comment that went unnoticed (Credit: BBC)

Ross had been describing the tense moment to the group at the Round Table.

“I looked at everybody when we got out of those cars and I thought I was going home.

“And that was honestly, an awful experience,” he recalled.

Joanna appeared to agree, chipping in: “It was horrible, it was…”

Joe Lycett gave her a strange look. Realising how her comment sounded, Joanna quickly tried to clear things up.

“I wasn’t there but I heard it…” she explained.

However, that wasn’t the end of her blunders. Joanne went on to make another strange remark, which seemingly passed her fellow Faithfuls by.

Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally made second slip up at Round Table

Viewers might have missed Joanne’s second slip-up, too. But the team behind spin-off show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked spotted it when they revisited the scene.

During the replay, Joanne could be heard telling the group: “I was watching from my cloak”. She even raised her hand as if she were carrying a lantern.

“I was with my lantern!” she added, waving her hand around.

Uncloaked host Ed Gamble was left stunned by the moment as he watched it back.

“The craziest thing for me is that she starts adding details, like going,’With my lantern'” he said.

“No one picked up on that but I would have gone, ‘Oh, so there was a lantern was there?!'”

Joanne said she was ‘watching from her cloak’ as she pretended to hold a lantern (Credit: BBC)

Ed was joined on Uncloaked by Amol Rajan, who was the first celebrity to have been murdered in this year’s series.

The journalist reckoned Joanne would have been panicking when she realised what she’d said.

“Can I just say, in that moment, Joanne McNally would have been absolutely panicking. She would have been like, ‘What have I just done?!'”

Ed then attempted to explain why Joanna had responded to Ross in the first place.

“She was being empathetic,” he suggested. “So what she meant to say was, ‘Oh yeah, it sounds horrible and I feel really bad for you’. But it came out as, ‘Yeah, it was horrible’.”

Joanne’s performance has left viewers scratching their heads, too. Some have even branded her the “worst Faithful ever”.

At this stage, we’re inclined to agree…

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry reveals the clues that could bring Maya Jama and James Acaster down

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