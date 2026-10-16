Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry reveals the clues that could bring Maya Jama and James Acaster down

Celebrity Traitors star Hannah Fry has exposed two major mistakes she believes Maya Jama and James Acaster have made.

Hannah was recruited to join Maya and James as a Traitor, but the Faithful banished her from the castle last night.

Now, the mathematician has revealed where she thinks her fellow Traitors have gone wrong. And she’s backed up her suspicions with some seriously detailed calculations.

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry has revealed why Maya Jama and James Acaster have made mistakes (Credit: BBC)

Hannah initially entered the game as a Faithful. She had already studied previous series of The Traitors, including last year’s celebrity edition, to spot recurring patterns.

Inspired by Alan Turing’s work cracking the Enigma code, she put her findings into a yellow exercise book.

Now, Hannah has shared the clues she believes have exposed Maya and James.

If her theory is right, the pair could be rumbled before they reach the Endgame.

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry reveals Maya and James ‘mistakes’

Hannah appeared on The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked last night (October 15), after her banishment from the castle. She showed host Ed Gamble her Enigma code-style calculations.

“I did all my work in advance. I went through all of the series’ before and, do you want to see my equations?” she asked Ed, opening her yellow notebook.

“This is me working out my calculations. I used the same technique that Alan Turing used to crack the Enigma machine,” Hannah admitted.

She then revealed her first warning sign: “Okay, so here’s what I found are giveaways. One, a Traitor will make a burn vote in the first three episodes. James has done it, Maya has done it.”

A “burn vote” means voting for someone who isn’t already a major target. It lets a Traitor avoid taking sides while keeping their own identity hidden.

Hannah also spotted another potential giveaway. “Traitors will also pile on and banish another Traitor despite having never voted for them before,” she explained.

She believes Maya and James may have exposed themselves when they changed their votes.

“James and Maya have slightly given themselves away because they switched their vote from Julie to me. There’s only a small number of people who have done that.”

Ed wanted to know whether Hannah had shared her calculations with the pair. But she confessed: “No, because I wanted to look clever on the outside.”

Hannah is ‘devastated’ she had to leave the castle (Credit: BBC)

Hannah Fry ‘devastated’ to be out of the show

Hannah also noticed that Traitors tend to keep their distance from one another.

“You never see three Traitors in a car together, you never see three Traitors at breakfast together,” she told Ed.

The brainbox admitted she was “devastated” to leave the competition before she could put her calculations into practise.

“They spoiled the answer for me!” she said.

Meanwhile, back at the castle, Maya and James have decided to recruit another Traitor following Hannah’s banishment.

The pair have brought YouTuber King Kenny into the turret, giving the game yet another twist.

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026.

Read more: Meet Sharon Rooney: From Barbie girl to the reason why Celebrity Traitors fans think she is poised to win

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