Celebrity Traitors fans pull a surprise U-turn on Maya Jama as she’s branded ‘controlling and off-putting’

Celebrity Traitors viewers have turned on Maya Jama, with some accusing the Love Island host of being a “producer plant”.

The BBC hit has sparked complaints that it’s turning into ‘The Maya Jama Show’, as the Traitor continues to call the shots in the turret.

Maya is now the last original Traitor standing after Richard E Grant’s banishment.

Celebrity Traitors fans have done a U-turn on Maya Jama (Credit: BBC)

Before Richard’s exit, Maya recruited James Acaster alongside him. She then brought Hannah Fry into the secret group.

But Hannah was exposed at the Round Table on Thursday night. Maya and James subsequently recruited another Traitor, YouTube star King Kenny.

With Maya seemingly steering the decisions behind closed doors, some viewers are starting to lose patience.

Celebrity Traitors fans brand Maya Jama a ‘producer plant’

Maya took centre stage once again during Thursday night’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors (October 15, 2026).

After Hannah’s banishment, she admitted to the camera: “I’m two down, this is not how it’s supposed to be going.

“Hannah, my sweet angel, I’ve lost another Traitor tonight.”

Later, she made sure James knew exactly what she expected from him.

Maya warned: “James, I’ve got to remind you, I need you. So please just stay a little bit treacherous, just a little bit.”

The pair then had to choose whether to murder someone or seduce another contestant into becoming a Traitor.

Some viewers have branded Maya ‘controlling’ in the game (Credit: BBC)

They opted for seduction, with James putting forward King Kenny as a potential recruit.

Maya wasn’t immediately convinced, however. She said: “Kenny would be a good Traitor but I kind of like having him as a Faithful that trusts me.”

James eventually persuaded her to change her mind. Kenny was soon welcomed into the turret as the group’s third Traitor.

But Maya’s apparent control over the game didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

‘Controlling and off-putting’

One fan questioned her attitude online, writing: “Why is Maya talking as if she’s in charge? Being in the OG doesn’t make you in charge. I don’t know. I just find her controlling and it’s off-putting.”

Another viewer suggested her experience in television could be giving her an advantage, commenting: “She knows reality production well with being the host of Love Island. Feel like she’s a bit of a producer plant to be honest.”

A third admitted they were growing tired of the focus on Maya, saying: “I’m enjoying this season but I feel it’s turning a bit into The Maya Show and I feel she thinks she’s running it? I could be wrong but I’m getting a bit fed up she doesn’t really bring anything to it?”

Someone else predicted her confidence could eventually prove costly, writing: “She’s getting so full of herself I wouldn’t be surprised if either a) she gives herself away or b) the other Traitors gang up to get rid of her.”

Another fan was even more scathing, posting: “Had a gutful of Maya already..’I’ve lost a Traitor….my turret…this won’t do…me me me…I I I…’. She brings all the excitement and spontaneity of a regional sales force seminar into The Traitors.”

‘She’s doing a great job, actually’

However, Maya hasn’t lost all her supporters. Plenty of viewers believe she’s playing a clever game and have rushed to defend her.

One fan hit back at the criticism, writing: “Maya is playing really well. The 2 of the 3 recruits have been solely hers, with a strategy of recruit the smartest and most influential Faithful and use them as a shield.”

Another agreed, adding: “She’s doing a great job actually!”

And one viewer is firmly backing Maya to make it to the end, commenting: “She is the chairlady now on the board – and I hope she wins!”

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026.

Read more: Meet Sharon Rooney: From Barbie girl to the reason why Celebrity Traitors fans think she is poised to win

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