Meet Sharon Rooney: From Barbie girl to the reason why Celebrity Traitors fans think she is poised to win

Celebrity Traitors star Sharon Rooney has been tipped to “go far” in the BBC show, with fans convinced they’ve spotted a telling ‘clue’.

The actress is one of this year’s Faithfuls at Ardross Castle, but she has so far stayed under the radar among her fellow contestants.

However, viewers believe Sharon could be in the competition for the long haul after picking up on something some might have missed.

Sharon Rooney is competing in this year’s Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

It’s not quite the outcome Sharon expected, though.

Ahead of the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, she confessed that she “doesn’t have a lot of good traits for the game”.

Interesting!

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon Rooney and why fans reckon she could be sticking around for a while yet.

Who is Sharon Rooney?

Sharon Rooney was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 1988. She is about to celebrate her 38th birthday.

Sharon is an only child and discovered her love of acting after seeing a pantomime with her aunt as a child. “It was all I talked about doing,” Sharon has since said in an interview. “I was always chatting, always the one to make people laugh, talking too much, being disruptive.”

After leaving school, Sharon studied performing arts before completing a drama degree at Hull University.

She then spent time on the comedy circuit before landing her breakthrough television role. Sharon played Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary, which aired on E4 between 2013 and 2015.

Her performance earned her several award nominations, including recognition from BAFTA Scotland and the Royal Television Society.

Sharon went on to star in BBC comedy Two Doors Down. Her other credits include ITV drama Brief Encounters and the 2019 film Dumbo.

Who did Sharon Rooney play in Barbie?

Sharon’s career reached a new level in 2023 when she landed a role in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie.

She played Lawyer Barbie alongside some of the biggest names in the business; Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Speaking to Glamour at the time, Sharon revealed her reaction to getting the part: “When I got the call, I just thought, ‘Shut up. What?’ I just couldn’t believe it, and I still, even now, can’t really believe it. It doesn’t feel real.”

Sharon played Lawyer Barbie in the 2023 Barbie movie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon continued: “When you’re little, and you think, ‘I want to be an actress. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be so much fun.’ That’s what it was.

“That’s what Barbie was like. It was truly all of my childhood dreams come true and then some because I literally was in a Barbie Dream House.”

Sharon Rooney in The Celebrity Traitors 2026

Sharon is playing a Faithful in this year’s Celebrity Traitors, which could be a relief given her concerns about becoming a Traitor.

Before entering the castle, she admitted that lying doesn’t come naturally to her.

“I don’t think I’m cut out to be a Traitor really,” Sharon said. “The main reason being I don’t have a good poker face. And I think that is kind of quite high up in the job description.”

She wasn’t entirely convinced about her chances as a Faithful, either. “I don’t know if I’d be a good Faithful either. We’ll have to see.”

Sharon also confessed that she isn’t “remotely competitive”. Although she’s owned board games over the years, she has rarely played them.

“I’m an only child. I’m like, that’s lovely, but who am I playing these with?” she admitted.

Sharon added: “I’m not remotely competitive either. I’ve learned so far in preparation for this that I don’t have a lot of good traits for this game!”

Despite her doubts, viewers are now backing Sharon to make a strong run in The Celebrity Traitors.

Celebrity Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ that Sharon Rooney ‘goes far’

Sharon hasn’t had much of a presence on The Celebrity Traitors so far, but fans believe her limited screen time could be a significant ‘clue’.

One viewer shared their theory about the actress on Reddit, writing: “She’s had hardly any screen time, which tends to be a sign she’s not going anywhere too soon tbh.”

Another agreed that Sharon could be in the running for victory, adding: “Assume she gets very far or wins as she has little to no air time yet.”

Celebrity Traitors fans are convinced Sharon ‘goes far’ in the competition (Credit: BBC)

A third viewer suggested that the quieter contestants could be the ones to watch, commenting: “Watch out for those players that never get shown – they make it to the end because they need to showcase those about to get murdered or banished first.”

Another fan shared a similar opinion, saying: “She’s exactly the kind of person who often makes it far: unassuming, likeable, funny but not overbearing. People will probably underestimate her.”

Of course, Sharon’s lack of screen time could simply reflect her personality. She has admitted that she can be shy when surrounded by large groups.

‘I do get a wee bit quiet’

Before the series launched, Sharon identified her biggest strength as her ability to stand her ground.

“My biggest strength will be that I will not be easily swayed,” she said.

However, she also acknowledged a potential weakness, explaining: “My biggest weakness, I think, will be that I sometimes do get a wee bit quiet when there are a lot of people.

“One on one, no bother. Two or three, excellent. 20 or more people – that’s a lot. You don’t find me chatting away in a packed green room.

“I think I’ll see who I’m drawn to…and hopefully they won’t murder or banish me!”

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Thursday October 15, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans demand BBC make change to show to help improve lives

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