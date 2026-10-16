Sharon Osbourne, 74, reveals dent in her face following botched surgery: ‘I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do’

Sharon Osbourne says cosmetic surgery has left her with an indentation on the right side of her face.

The 74-year-old discussed the lingering mark on The Osbournes podcast, alongside her son Jack.

“I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do,” Sharon quipped. “I think he took a phone call and then his mate was all, tap in.”

However, she also indicated she was no longer interested in further facial surgery. Asked about having more work done, she replied: “Who am I doing it for now?”

Sharon also highlighted the difficult recovery involved in cosmetic surgery. She said surgery could make a face look younger while the rest of the body continued ageing.

She also said she never showed her arms, describing their skin as wrinkled and marked.

Sharon revealed she has a dent in her face (Credit: YouTube)

Sharon Osbourne describes the aftermath of cosmetic surgery

During the conversation, Sharon pointed to an area just above her mouth to explain the problem.

She said: “I have an indentation left from it here, all the way down here.”

According to Sharon, returning to complain about the result did not lead to the improvement she wanted. She recalled receiving injections afterwards, but said the treatment had failed to resolve the dent.

She did not identify the surgeon or specify which operation had left her with the indentation.

Separately, Sharon has previously discussed her disappointment with a facelift she underwent in 2021. Speaking about that operation in 2022, she described being horrified by the result, saying her eyes looked different.

She later said that experience had frightened her away from further facelifts. She also acknowledged feeling she had gone too far with cosmetic surgery.

Sharon admitted she might have gone too far with surgery (Credit: YouTube)

Sharon opens up about appearance pressures

The podcast conversation also explored the insecurities behind wanting to change her appearance.

Sharon recalled an encounter with a well-known actor following an early British documentary featuring her and husband Ozzy. That programme came before the family’s MTV reality series, The Osbournes.

She did not name the actor, whose remark she interpreted as a cruel comment about her weight.

Although she ignored him at the time, Sharon said the encounter stayed with her. She described going home feeling she needed to do something about her appearance.

More broadly, she explained how disliking what she saw in the mirror could undermine her confidence.

She said: “And it bothers you and how insecure it makes you feel.”

Sharon argued that people who had never felt unhappy about their appearance might struggle to understand repeated cosmetic treatments.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne recent announcement slammed as fans declare late husband Ozzy ‘would have never allowed this’

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