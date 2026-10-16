Charlotte Crosby has revealed she has suffered a second miscarriage in five months.

In an Instagram post, she explained that an eight-week scan showed her baby’s heart had stopped beating. In a video included in the post, Charlotte is seen in tears.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “It felt like someone had ripped our hears out of our chests. We lost another baby, another silent miscarriage.”

The 36-year-old had revealed another silent miscarriage in May. She said the latest loss had left her holding her two daughters especially close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@thecharlottecrosby)

Charlotte Crosby describes grief after silent miscarriage

Charlotte said her grief had felt particularly heavy during the Wave of Light. The global event marks the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week each year.

She explained that she had kept busy and tried to remain present for her daughters following the loss. With Alba’s birthday taking place, she had wanted to fill her daughter’s days with “happiness and love”.

However, Charlotte said she was beginning to recognise that she hadn’t fully processed what had happened.

Sharing her feelings with followers offered a way to express emotions she might otherwise keep to herself.

She said: “Having somewhere to share my emotions helps me from keeping them bottled up.”

Charlotte and her fiancé Jake Ankers welcomed their second daughter, Pixi, in early 2025. They also share daughter Alba.

She described motherhood as her greatest joy, and said imagining the girls welcoming another sibling had brought enormous happiness.

Charlotte and Jake have two daughters (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers had hoped to grow their family

The former Geordie Shore star said she discovered she was pregnant again last month. The positive test brought excitement, alongside anxiety following their earlier loss.

At six weeks and five days, a scan showed a heartbeat, giving the couple some reassurance. Charlotte explained that the previous pregnancy had not reached that stage.

They began discussing baby names and planning how they would share the news with their daughters.

Although their nerves remained, Charlotte and Jake started picturing their lives with three children. Between the six-week and eight-week scans, they kept busy with family adventures.

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Charlotte wrote: “Jake was our rock, as always.”

Charlotte said he had looked after the family and brought laughter into their home during that time. The news at the next scan ended those hopes, leaving the couple grieving another silent miscarriage. Charlotte said their “world came crashing down”.

Concluding her post, Charlotte said they would still love to grow their family, but feared experiencing that heartbreak again. She said: “I’m not sure where we go from here and the future feels a little uncertain.”

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