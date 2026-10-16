Prince William and Princess Kate have marked Baby Loss Awareness Week with a candle photograph and message.

On Thursday evening, October 15, they posted on their official X account as families marked the annual Wave of Light.

The global remembrance event honours babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

The couple paired their photograph with a short message: “Marking Baby Loss Awareness Week #WaveOfLight.”

Prince William and Princess Kate have been praised by royal fans (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Princess Kate mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Wave of Light takes place at 7pm every October 15. It marks the conclusion of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

It brings people together in a synchronised act of remembrance, with the same occasion observed around the world.

The candle pictured in William and Kate’s post came from Plum & Ashby and was named for the campaign.

There is also a charitable element behind the product, linking remembrance with support for pregnancy research in the UK.

Plum & Ashby produces the official Wave of Light campaign candle for Tommy’s, the UK’s largest pregnancy and baby loss charity.

Praise for Princess Kate and Prince William

Social media was awash with praise for the couple making this gesture.

One person wrote: “Thank you so much for remembering the babies we have lost. Our babies will always be with us in our hearts. Seeing TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales post means so much to me and other mothers and fathers and the families who have lost babies. Thank you again, this is so meaningful to all of us.”

Someone else said: “Thank you for raising awareness. Thinking of all the mothers living through loss. You are not alone x.”

Another person added: “A single candle in a palace window is somehow the loudest thing they’ve ever done.”

A fan said: “Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales always supporting families.”

Additionally, someone said: “Thank you. Such a lovely and thoughtful couple you are. Always lighting the way for others and standing in the background. True grace and royalty you are!”

Someone else said: “You are both so kind and always so supportive of others, especially those who can’t find the words to express their grief or know where to turn. Never change. Bless you both. Always.”

Another person added: “Thank you for lighting a candle and holding space for so many families tonight. Gestures like this mean more than words can say. Thinking of everyone who has lost a little one.”

Marking Baby Loss Awareness Week #WaveOfLight https://t.co/nJrco7jXae — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2026

Princess Kate’s message of support last year

Kate marked the same occasion in 2024 with a personal statement, offering support to people affected by baby loss.

Her earlier message acknowledged the devastation experienced by those who had lost a baby, while also expressing hope.

Unlike this year’s brief joint post, that statement addressed those affected directly, with words of encouragement from the princess.

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Kate wrote: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight.”

A photograph of a lit candle accompanied her words last year, placing the symbol of remembrance alongside her personal message.

This year’s joint tribute used fewer words, but again placed a candle at the centre of the couple’s public tribute.

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