Celebrity Traitors fans hilariously react to beautiful new star of the show: James Blunt’s sweatband

Celebrity Traitors fans have found a new star of the show, and it’s not even one of the contestants. Enter James Blunt’s sweatband.
The singer has been rocking a red, white and blue headband during the show’s missions, and viewers are rather obsessed with his retro sporty look.
It’s become such a talking point that the sweatband is practically a celebrity in its own right.
We’ve rounded up some of the funniest fan reactions to James’ headwear, which is fast becoming an Ardross Castle icon.
And let’s just take a moment to appreciate James’ commitment to the cause as a whole…
- The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026
Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally makes another blunder at the Round Table that went unnoticed by Faithfuls
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