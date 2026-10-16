Celebrity Traitors fans hilariously react to beautiful new star of the show: James Blunt’s sweatband

Celebrity Traitors fans have found a new star of the show, and it’s not even one of the contestants. Enter James Blunt’s sweatband.

The singer has been rocking a red, white and blue headband during the show’s missions, and viewers are rather obsessed with his retro sporty look.

It’s become such a talking point that the sweatband is practically a celebrity in its own right.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest fan reactions to James’ headwear, which is fast becoming an Ardross Castle icon.

4. James Blunt going for the tennis pro look #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Jgl36s07tX — Natasha Blazey (@natasha_blazey) October 9, 2026

6. James Blunt going off to the mission. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/XnLg4XrIGz — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) October 9, 2026

And let’s just take a moment to appreciate James’ commitment to the cause as a whole…

9. Is that James Blunt or is it Vector #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/BddBZVLH57 — Jess (@JessClark02) October 15, 2026

10. James Blunt looks like he should be in a Jane Fonda exercise video #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Dv97jA5Jqd — Laura Hallissey (@Laurahallissey) October 15, 2026

11. James Blunt arriving to each challenge #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/5Zbk7l2ZQe — Leevs x 🌙🪐 (@HelloItsLevi) October 15, 2026

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally makes another blunder at the Round Table that went unnoticed by Faithfuls

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