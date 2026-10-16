James Blunt in red, white and blue sweatband
TV

Celebrity Traitors fans hilariously react to beautiful new star of the show: James Blunt’s sweatband

What an absolute icon

By Natasha Rigler
| Updated:

Celebrity Traitors fans have found a new star of the show, and it’s not even one of the contestants. Enter James Blunt’s sweatband.

The singer has been rocking a red, white and blue headband during the show’s missions, and viewers are rather obsessed with his retro sporty look.

It’s become such a talking point that the sweatband is practically a celebrity in its own right.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest fan reactions to James’ headwear, which is fast becoming an Ardross Castle icon.

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And let’s just take a moment to appreciate James’ commitment to the cause as a whole…

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  • The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 16, 2026

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally makes another blunder at the Round Table that went unnoticed by Faithfuls

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Natasha Rigler
TV Editor (Entertainment)

Related Topics

BBC One Celebrity Traitors Entertainment James Blunt