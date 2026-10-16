Celebrity Traitors viewers have wasted no time giving Joanne McNally a brutal new title after the comedian’s behaviour at the latest round table.

During Thursday night’s episode, Joanne, who is playing as a Faithful, appeared to land herself in hot water after making a very telling comment about the recent hide-and-seek game.

Last Friday’s episode saw Ross Kemp, Romesh Ranganathan, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Rob Beckett face murder in the game.

Leigh-Anne was protected by a lifeline key, meaning she would have been safe even if the Traitors had chosen to murder her. That left Romesh, Ross and Rob facing the chopping block.

During Thursday’s episode, it was revealed that the Traitors had chosen to murder Rob.

At the round table, the game was brought up as the contestants tried to work out why Rob had been targeted by the Traitors.

Joanne McNally suffered a slip-up at the round table on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Joanne McNally suffers slip-up on Celebrity Traitors

As the players discussed the hide-and-seek game, Ross Kemp admitted: “I thought I was going home and that was, honestly, an awful experience.”

Joanne then replied: “It was horrible. It was…”

There was just one problem. Joanne hadn’t actually been involved in the hide-and-seek game, leaving her fellow players looking rather confused by her comment.

Realising her mistake, Joanne quickly added: “I wasn’t there but I heard…” as the other contestants began reacting to the slip-up.

That was enough to put Joanne under the microscope, with the players questioning whether she could actually be a Traitor.

Miranda Hart also questioned why Joanne had defended Traitor Richard E Grant before his banishment, despite the majority of the players voting against him.

Joe Lycett told Joanne: “I found that surprising because you’re one of the smartest, most brilliant minds I know and to have that moment where you’re really blindly defending a clear Traitor.”

Joanne hit back: “But he wasn’t a clear Traitor to me.”

Celebrity Traitors viewers branded Joanne McNally the “worst Faithful ever” (Credit: BBC)

Joanne McNally branded ‘worst Faithful ever’ by Celebrity Traitors viewers

It didn’t take long for Celebrity Traitors viewers to deliver their verdict, with Joanne now being given a rather unfortunate new title: the “worst Faithful ever”.

One viewer said: “Joanne is the worst Faithful EVER.”

Another commented: “Joanne might be up there as one of the worst Faithful ever. Wrong about everything and just messed up at the roundtable to put suspicion on herself.”

A third added: “Joanne has got to be the worst player in the history of Traitors.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Joanne is becoming a top contender for worst Faithful of all time.”

Another added: “Not Joanne with an unnecessary slip-up that she’s in that last night’s murder?! Now she got a target!”

Who was banished from Celebrity Traitors last night?

The Faithful had plenty to celebrate last night after successfully banishing Traitor Hannah Fry at the round table.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans pull a surprise U-turn on Maya Jama as she’s branded ‘controlling and off-putting’

But Maya Jama and James Acaster were not about to let the victory ruin their plans, as the Traitors got the last laugh by recruiting King Kenny to join them.

The big question now is whether King Kenny can keep his cool as the game continues.

Celebrity Traitors continues Friday October 16 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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