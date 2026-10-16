EastEnders fans beg soap not to ‘ruin’ Nancy’s surrogacy storyline as huge baby twist predicted

EastEnders fans are predicting a huge twist in Nancy Carter’s surrogacy storyline – and it’s quite wild.

But while many think it’s a possibility, others are really hoping that the soap doesn’t ruin something they could do so well.

Linda Carter was in for a shock when two of her children – Nancy and Lee – reappeared in Walford. But that wasn’t the only shock, as Nancy revealed she was pregnant. However, the baby isn’t hers – she is a surrogate for her brother, Lee.

Nancy and Lee left everyone shocked (Credit: BBC)

Nancy and Lee’s surrogacy storyline in EastEnders

Earlier this month, Nancy and Lee returned to EastEnders. In a surprise twist, Nancy revealed that she was a surrogate for Lee, leaving her mum shocked.

But Nancy explained that she needed to come home to get legal advice, as Lee’s partner Jess had broken up with him, and they feared that she would try to run away with the baby when it is born.

With Linda reacting badly to the news, she thought by sharing her relationship with Max then her kids would feel like they could be more honest with her.

However, it was Linda’s conversation with Max that left fans wondering if another twist is still to come. She told Max: “I’m so scared that when she looks in that baby’s eyes and has to give them up that she will never, ever get over it.”

And now fans are predicting that she actually won’t give the baby up at all.

EastEnders fans think Nancy might keep the baby (Credit: BBC)

Fans fear a dramatic twist is ahead

However, some fans have feared that Nancy may actually decide to keep the baby, and EastEnders might go down a very topical storyline route.

Taking to a Reddit thread, one fan proposed the idea. They penned: “Anyone else think Nancy and Zack will get together? Then Nancy will decide she wants to keep the baby and raise it with Zack?

“EastEnders love a good awareness storyline and surrogates do have legal rights to change their mind in the UK. Especially given that Lee’s partner seems to be out of the picture too. And we also know how Zack longed for a child and family for years.”

Another fan agreed: “It would be so nice to see Zack and Nancy together, so maybe this could happen.”

“Yep. So obvious,” a third commented. While another penned: “I had wondered about this too!”

However, other fans are really against the idea, as a main part of Nancy’s character was that she didn’t want kids. So fans are hoping that the soap hasn’t decided to go down another route.

One penned: “I hope not. Considering how Nancy has been so against having kids. Women can have other storylines instead of babies. I hope EastEnders know that.”

Another agreed: “I hope not since Nancy never wanted kids. It would be nice to see a character who sticks to that. Plus, she would then be raising her niece which would be super insane of her to do. And Zack has a daughter he barely sees anyway!”

“Nancy and Lee are only back for guest stints so I’m not sure her and Zack are getting back together. But even if they do I wouldn’t want EastEnders to ruin this plot,” a fan wrote.

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