Si King has shared the anger he still feels following the death of his best friend Dave Myers.

Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, the Hairy Bikers star opened up about his continuing struggle with grief.

“I’m still pretty angry about him buggering off really,” Si admitted.

He explained that he doesn’t consider himself an angry person, which makes those feelings difficult to navigate.

Si also described how different life feels after years in a double act. He and Dave had always considered each other.

Si King admitted he still feels aner over Dave Myers’ death (Credit: Splash News)

Si King finds happiness with partner Milly after Dave Myers’ death

Alongside that grief, Si has revealed he has found love with new partner Milly.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine recently, he explained how he had wanted to withdraw after losing Dave. He had considered heading off alone, away from anyone trying to contact him.

But he described his relationship with Milly in much happier terms: “She is a very special lady. She really is. I’m very happy.”

Si said he thought his sons and ex-wife Jane were happy for him, too. He has shared few details about Milly, although he promised to say more in future.

He also acknowledged that life remained challenging and that he continued to work too hard.

Si King opened up to Davina McCall (Credit: YouTube / Begin Again with Davina McCall)

Si King recalls Dave Myers’ cancer diagnosis

Dave died aged 66 in February 2024, following two years of cancer treatment. He had publicly revealed his diagnosis in May 2022 and underwent chemotherapy.

On Begin Again, Si recalled receiving the news while he was on the A1. Dave asked whether he was alone before telling him he had cancer.

The conversation left Si struggling to find the right words. His friend, meanwhile, was already thinking about whether he could film between chemotherapy sessions.

Si remembered asking questions that Dave had not yet had time to answer after sharing the news so quickly.

Read more: Si King’s new girlfriend breaks silence on their romance in new statement after her identity is revealed

Looking back, Si stressed that his experience of Dave’s illness was deeply personal and private. He said those around Dave had navigated it differently, while trying their best.

Dave and his family were ready to tackle the illness, Si recalled. Whatever approach he might have chosen himself, he wanted to respect their decisions.

“It was about supporting them in the best way that I could”, he said.

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