Si King’s new girlfriend Milly Witcomb has broken her silence on their romance, saying they are “very happy together”.

The Staffordshire-based designer and property manager spoke to the Daily Mail after their relationship became public.

Her comments follow the Hairy Bikers star’s revelation that he had found love with a woman named Milly. Until then, she had been identified publicly only by her first name.

She said they had been seeing each other for quite a while. She described herself as “quiet” and said she lets Si get on with things.

The happy development follows a painful period for Si after his close friend and co-star Dave Myers died from cancer in February 2024. Si has spoken candidly about his continuing grief, describing bereavement as painful, complex and unpredictable.

The friends built their television careers together as The Hairy Bikers.

Si King’s new girlfriend has spoken out about their romance (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Milly Witcomb calls Si King ‘lovely’

Milly told the newspaper: “He is loved by everyone and so he should be.”

She added: “He is who he is – he is lovely.”

The Mail identified Milly as Caroline Witcomb, who is known to friends by her nickname. She is 62, divorced, and has an adult daughter, according to the newspaper. Si is 59.

Since becoming a couple, Si and Milly have reportedly enjoyed a holiday in Tuscany. They have also spent time together around North East England, where Si lives.

Si King’s family support relationship with his new girlfriend

Si had already discussed his happiness during an interview with The Sunday Times magazine. He called Milly a special lady and said the relationship was wonderful.

He also said his sons were happy about the news. His former wife, Jane Dodd, was happy too, he added.

Si and Jane separated in 2016 after 27 years of marriage. They share three sons.

Si King has been opened up about grief following Dave Myers’ death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Si King continues to process Dave Myers’ death

Si’s best friend Dave died aged 66 while the pair’s final series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, was being broadcast in 2024.

The duo presented more than 30 television series and specials. They also co-wrote 27 cookbooks during their long partnership.

Si has been opened about his grief. Two years after losing Dave, he said he was still trying to understand his grief.

Read more: Concerns for Si King as fans urge star to ‘take it easy’ following emotional statement: ‘I’m worried about you’

He described pain, anger, confusion and feelings of abandonment arriving unexpectedly.

Si told The Times: “It’s a plethora of emotions, isn’t it? It’s all the emotions. It’s confusion. It’s anger. It’s abandonment. It’s all those things that you feel as a human being when you lose somebody that important.”

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