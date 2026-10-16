Coronation Street’s ITVX release airs huge Sarah Platt murder trial twist as Kit makes a huge decision

Warning, Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article about Sarah Platt’s trial. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

Sarah Platt’s murder trial took another dramatic turn in today’s episode as Kit Green finally agreed to take the stand.

Kit had been refusing to get involved for some time, despite potentially being one of the strongest character witnesses Sarah could have. With her future hanging in the balance, what he told the jury could make all the difference. And tonight, he finally changed his mind.

Bethany begged Kit to help Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Kit took to the stand in Coronation Street

Gary was still giving evidence about the night Theo died, but his testimony only made things worse for Sarah.

He admitted that they had lied to the people in their lives about what happened, prompting the prosecution to question whether Sarah could also have been lying to him.

Unable to watch things spiral any further, Bethany went to see Kit, hoping he would finally speak up for her mum. Although he remained determined not to get involved, Bethany reminded him that he should want to make things right for Sarah, particularly after they had slept together.

Bernie also confronted Kit, accusing him of using his chemotherapy as an excuse to avoid helping the woman he was in love with. Clearly affected by their words, Kit eventually decided to take the stand.

However, things did not get off to the best start. Asked whether Sarah was a good person, Kit appeared irritated by their past relationship and told the jury how she had dumped him and lied to him.

But when the seriousness of the case was brought back into focus, Kit admitted that, despite everything that had happened between them, Sarah was still a good person who would never deliberately hurt someone.

Sarah’s verdict will be revealed next week (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Kit’s testimony offered a glimmer of hope, with those supporting Sarah hoping his evidence might improve her chances. But the episode ended on a heartbreaking note when Sarah phoned Bethany in tears.

She revealed that her lawyers did not think things were looking good and asked her daughter to look after Harry if she was sent to prison. Sarah made the request without knowing that Bethany is pregnant herself.

With the verdict expected next week, Sarah’s fate remains uncertain. Will she finally be cleared of the charges, or is she facing a future behind bars?

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sarah faces verdict as dangerous face from Debbie’s past arrives